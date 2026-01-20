Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Greenland

Trump says 'you’ll find out' when asked how far he’ll go on Greenland takeover

Trump has repeatedly framed Greenland as a national security necessity

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Greenland is 'strategic land,' Gen. Philip Breedlove says Video

Greenland is 'strategic land,' Gen. Philip Breedlove says

Retired Gen. Philip Breedlove, former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe, discusses the strategic importance of Greenland for U.S. national security on 'The Story.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump fueled fresh uncertainty Tuesday, offering a terse "you’ll find out" when asked at the White House how far he would go to get Greenland.

Trump dismissed concerns that Greenlanders do not want to join the U.S. and that a move to seize the island would undermine the NATO alliance.

In recent weeks, Trump has zeroed in on Greenland, the world’s largest island and a strategic outpost in the Arctic.

The remote, semi-autonomous Danish territory, a NATO ally, hosts a key U.S. military base and occupies a strategic position in an Arctic region growing more competitive as melting ice opens new shipping lanes and access to critical resources. 

 WHY TRUMP ZEROED IN ON GREENLAND AND WHY IT MATTERS IN 3 MAPS

A split of Trump and Greenlandic protesters.

People wave Greenlandic flags during a demonstration opposing President Donald Trump’s proposal to acquire Greenland in Nuuk, Greenland, Jan. 17, 2026. (Getty Images)

Trump has repeatedly framed Greenland as a national security necessity, arguing that Russia and China would gain ground in the region if the U.S. does not acquire it.

TRUMP THREATENS TARIFFS ON COUNTRIES OPPOSING GREENLAND TAKEOVER PLANS

A view of a port in Greenland.

Residents in Greenland, the largest island in the world, have expressed concern about President Donald Trump's renewed interest in seizing the territory. (Julia Wäschenbach/picture alliance/Getty Images)

The latest revelation comes as Trump heads to the snow-capped city of Davos, Switzerland, where global leaders have flocked to attend the World Economic Forum. 

The issue of Greenland is likely to dominate the sidelines of the summit as European leaders grapple with Trump's fresh threat to impose tariffs on countries opposing his Greenland plans.

The threat of additional tariffs comes as his administration awaits a Supreme Court ruling on whether some of the trade duties he imposed in 2025 were legal. 

European leaders suggested over the weekend that they would be willing to hit back with retaliatory measures worth up to $107.7 billion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greenland's landscape and fishing boats.

President Trump has heightened his rhetoric about the U.S. acquiring control of Greenland rooted in fortifying national security.  (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump first raised the idea of acquiring Greenland during his previous term, drawing swift pushback from Denmark and other European leaders, resistance he now appears willing to confront again.

Whether the Trump administration strikes a deal to take over Greenland remains unclear. But as ice melts and competition in the Arctic intensifies, the island’s strategic importance is only likely to grow.

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue