Second American dead in Sudan, White House National Security Council spox John Kirby confirms

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Wednesday confirmed the death of a second American citizen in Sudan.

On a virtual call with press, Kirby told reporters the unnamed American died on Tuesday.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family," he said. "We continue to make clear at the highest levels of our government the leadership of both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces that they are responsible for ensuring the protection of civilians and noncombatants, including people from third countries and humanitarian staff that are working to save lives."

Kirby also pointed to the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that started at midnight on April 24.

"Although there are some reports of violence and sporadic shelling and firing, we’re glad to see that the levels of violence generally appear to have gone significantly down," he said. "We urge both military factions to fully uphold the ceasefire and to further extend it.

"We've said this many, many times that the violence is simply unconscionable and it must stop. We've got to do what's right for the Sudanese people," Kirby continued. "They want a return to peace and security in Khartoum and around the country, and they want to see a transition to civilian authority. And we need to keep working at that."

Kirby pointed to remarks from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who indicated President Biden "has asked for every conceivable option to help as many Americans as possible that effort will continue, and we are actively facilitating the departure of a relatively small number of Americans who have indicated to us that they want to leave."

"We continue to deploy U.S. intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, unmanned assets to support land evacuation routes, which Americans are using, and we're still moving naval assets within the region to provide support along the coast and off of Port Sudan," Kirby said. "American citizens are arriving in Port Sudan, and we are helping to facilitate their onward travel as appropriate."

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.