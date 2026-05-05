Rubio’s Trump admin juggling act grows as meme-worthy role list becomes reality

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio has become one of the Trump administration’s most visible multitaskers, racking up a string of additional titles that have fueled viral memes, and on Tuesday, he is set to add another spotlight role when he takes the podium of the White House press briefing.

"As an invaluable member of President Trump’s national security team, Secretary Rubio will provide an update on the humanitarian successes of Project Freedom and other foreign policy priorities," White House Principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital.

Tuesday’s press briefing will mark the first since press secretary Karoline Leavitt took maternity leave at the end of April ahead of the birth of her second child.

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While Leavitt is on maternity leave, the White House is planning to have a rotation of Trump admin officials take the podium, such as Vice President JD Vance and even Trump himself.

The Secretary has been a robust figure in the Trump administration, holding multiple public-facing official and unofficial titles that have led to a parade of memes on social media.

For example, Rubio was named U.S. Administration for International Development (USAID) acting administrator shortly after being sworn in at the State Department. He was also tapped to serve as the acting archivist of the United States for roughly a year, recently handing off the post in February.

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Rubio does still serve as the interim national security advisor, a role he has held since May after the departure of Michael Waltz.

Rubio has taken social media by storm, as critics and allies of the administration share viral memes showing doctored photos of Rubio sitting in the Oval Office wearing various outfits to fit a new job role he could pick up, such as a Spirit Airlines pilot, a White House beekeeper or a Kentucky Derby jockey.

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Over the weekend, Rubio went viral for a video of him stepping behind a DJ booth at a family wedding and hyping up the crowd.

The video, posted by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on X, shows Rubio wearing headphones and standing behind a DJ setup, leaning over the controls as music plays and guests dance nearby.

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At several points, he pumped his fist, nodded along to the beat and appeared to cue up the next track, drawing cheers from people gathered around the booth.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Colton, Alex Schemmel, and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.