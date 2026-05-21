‘Seattle can’t survive this’: Critics hammer socialist mayor after Starbucks reversal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle's Democratic Mayor Katie Wilson’s sudden about-face on Starbucks is fueling fresh fears that progressive politics and anti-business rhetoric are driving jobs, investment and major employers out of deep-blue cities.

Wilson, who previously urged residents to boycott the Seattle-based coffee giant, admitted in an interview published Sunday that her comments "caused more harm than good" as criticism mounts over the city’s business climate and the company’s growing investment outside Washington state.

The socialist mayor’s reversal comes as the corporation pours $100 million into a major Tennessee expansion and plans thousands of new jobs there, reigniting concerns that companies are increasingly choosing lower-tax, business-friendly southern U.S. states for future growth.

BLUE-STATE TAX BURDEN FUELS AMERICANS FLEEING TO REPUBLICAN-LED SOUTHERN STATES

Critics quickly seized on the controversy as evidence Seattle’s leftist politics are becoming increasingly hostile to business.

"If Starbucks doesn’t leave Seattle, they’re stupid," Tim Young, a media fellow at The Heritage Foundation, wrote on X.

Young blasted Wilson to Fox News Digital, arguing the socialist mayor lacks the real-world experience needed to understand the economic consequences of anti-business policies and rhetoric.

"Mayor Wilson is what happens when a spoiled child whose parents have been there to correct for all their financial issues for years is put into a place of authority," Young said. "She has no concept of consequences for her actions, especially when dealing with other people’s money."

"Seattle, nor any other jurisdiction in the world, can survive someone with literally no relevant life or business experience to run it," he added.

SOCIALIST MAYOR-ELECT REVEALS WHY SHE EMBRACED HER PARENTS GIVING HER MONEY AS A 43-YEAR-OLD

Others framed Wilson’s walk back as a sign Seattle's progressive leaders are beginning to recognize the economic stakes surrounding major employers like Starbucks.

"Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson walks back Starbucks boycott as Nashville expansion raises the stakes," conservative commentator Jason Rantz wrote on X.

Conservative radio host Ari Hoffman blasted Seattle leaders in a post on X, writing that the city is "once again a national embarrassment."

"This time, thanks to Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson telling everyone to boycott Starbucks the day she gets elected, then Starbucks announces they are leaving, and when asked about capital flight, she says ‘bye’ and giggles," Hoffman wrote.

SEATTLE MAYOR LAUGHS OFF MILLIONAIRES LEAVING WASHINGTON STATE OVER PROGRESSIVE TAXES, WAVES 'BYE'

Another X user mocked Wilson’s reversal, writing: "Bahahahaha. I was mocked when I told everyone insiders were updating me corporate was planning on leaving if she was elected. Her arrogance and disdain just made them move quicker."

The user, a conservative account focused on the Pacific Northwest, added: "Again, Starbucks will be out of Seattle for good by the end of 2026. Yes."

Pollster Scott Rasmussen also weighed in on X, arguing Wilson’s comments reflect broader voter concerns over whether high taxes and anti-business rhetoric are driving wealthy residents and investment out of blue states.

Rasmussen pointed to polling showing 61% of voters believe it is bad for a state when wealthy residents leave for lower-tax states.

Starbucks unveiled plans for a massive corporate expansion in Nashville, Tenn., just as Democrats in Washington state enacted a controversial "millionaires tax."

Critics warn the tax, of which similar version have been enacted and proposed in other blue states, could accelerate the flight of jobs, investment and wealthy residents from Washington.

The measure was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson in March and was championed by progressives. Conservatives and business groups fiercely opposed the proposal, warning it could make Washington less competitive as companies increasingly grow in lower-tax Republican-led states.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As Wilson attempts to soften her rhetoric toward one of Seattle’s most recognizable companies, critics warn the controversy could become a broader cautionary tale for blue states struggling to balance progressive politics with economic growth.