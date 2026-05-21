Senate GOP erupts over Trump DOJ 'anti-weaponization' fund, punts ICE, Border Patrol funding

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Senate Republicans are pressing pause on their push to fund immigration enforcement after a tense, closed-door meeting.

But it’s not over internal divisions. This time, the fury is directed toward the Trump administration and the surprise "anti-weaponization" fund created by the Department of Justice (DOJ). It comes as Republicans were near the finish line for their $72 billion package to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol.

For now, Republicans are calling it a day and leaving Washington, D.C.

"We will pick up where we left off," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said.

REPUBLICANS RECOIL AS TRUMP'S BILLION-DOLLAR DOJ 'SLUSH FUND' FOR ALLIES THREATENS ICE, BORDER PATROL PLAN

That makes President Donald Trump's June 1 deadline effectively impossible to meet, but Republicans contend that it’s the administration’s actions that have further complicated an already rocky process.

"The message to the administration is this: we were on a glide path to passing this bill until these announcements," a top Republican aide told Fox News Digital.

The timing of the settlement between Trump and his family and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the subsequent creation of the fund derailed Republicans’ sprint to the finish line.

"We don’t know where the votes are on reconciliation right now," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said.

SENATE REPUBLICAN THREATENS TO DERAIL ICE, BORDER PATROL PACKAGE OVER TRUMP'S BILLION-DOLLAR REQUEST

The White House referred Fox News Digital to Trump's comments Thursday when asked if he would be amenable to no ballroom security funding and restrictions on the DOJ's nearly $1.8 billion fund, or veto the package outright.

"I don't need money from the ballroom," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, and touted that the actual construction was being done through private funding.

"But this is being made as a gift from me and other people that are great patriots that spent a lot of money," he continued. "We're building what will be the finest ballroom anywhere in the world. If they want to spend money on securing the White House, I think it would be very — very much a good expenditure. But the ballroom is being built."

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was dispatched to the Hill Thursday morning to tamp down lawmakers’ concerns over the "anti-weaponization" fund, which several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have dubbed a "slush fund." But instead, he was berated behind closed doors.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department told Fox News Digital that Blanche had a "healthy discussion on the settlement."

"He made clear that the Anti-Weaponization Fund announced Monday has nothing to do with reconciliation. Indeed, not a single dime from the money the president is seeking in reconciliation would go toward anything having to do with the fund," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to work with the Senate to get critical reconciliation funds approved."

TRUMP DEMANDS SENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN'S OUSTER FOR AXING BALLROOM SECURITY FUNDING

Sources told Fox News Digital that over two dozen Republicans demanded answers from Blanche on what kind of guardrails could be put into the fund, and specifically if those convicted for assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots could be excluded.

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., erupted at Blanche, and Thune was uncharacteristically frustrated by the situation.

Several Republicans leaving the meeting had little to say about what happened inside, while others reiterated that they were focused on funding ICE and Border Patrol and nothing else.

Those concerns were validated with several people who were pardoned by Trump earlier this year, including former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who declared that he would make a claim this week.

There have been discussions of including those guardrails into the reconciliation package, given that the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees the DOJ, is a major part of the process.

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"I did raise that issue, and that seemed to be what [Blanche] was saying, but you know, we haven't seen language," Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said.

Further complicating matters are plans Senate Democrats had for the package with their flurry of amendment votes.

Sources told Fox News Digital that one of the first amendments in the pipeline would have prevented any of the DOJ’s funds from going to convicted rapists and forced the package to be sent back to committee, sending the GOP back to square one on a politically perilous vote.

"This was all 100% avoidable," a senior Republican aide told Fox News Digital.