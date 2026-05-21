Squad Dem slams Vance’s DOJ fraud probe claims: ‘They’re just saying stupid shi----"

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., forcefully denied Vice President JD Vance’s claim that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating her for alleged fraud and immigration violations, dismissing the remarks as politically motivated.

"That is not something that is happening. That man is delusional," Omar told Fox News Digital.

Vance claimed on Tuesday that the DOJ is looking into allegations involving Omar’s immigration history and financial disclosures, including longstanding accusations that she married a man claimed to be her brother — part of her scheme to obtain citizenship in the U.S. He claimed the administration’s anti-fraud task force is focusing its resources on probing Omar.

ILHAN OMAR LASHES OUT AT 'SICK' REPUBLICANS FOR INVESTIGATING HER ALLEGED MARRIAGE TO BROTHER

"I don’t think they are using any resources," she said. "They’re just saying stupid shi----."

The claims surrounding an investigation intensified after Omar’s amended financial disclosure forms caught national attention last month — with her reported net worth dropping from somewhere between $6 million and $30 million to a sharp reduction ranging from $18,004 to $95,000.

Omar’s steep drop in reported net worth drew criticism from the GOP House Oversight Committee, who earlier this year requested business records from her husband Tim Mynett’s company.

Omar also rejected suggestions that House Republicans are formally investigating her finances, accusing them of promoting these allegations to get interviews with news outlets.

WINERY BELONGING TO ILHAN OMAR'S HUSBAND SHUT DOWN AMID FINANCIAL SPOTLIGHT

"There’s nobody looking into anything," she said when asked about House Republicans looking into her net worth. "They’re just saying those things to get interviews with you guys. There’s nothing really happening."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., publicly raised concerns over Omar’s finances on "Hannity" after the vast discrepancy between her initial and revised filings.

"Comer hasn’t investigated anything," she said when asked about Comer’s comments regarding her wealth. "He hasn’t done anything. He hasn’t referred me to anybody. He’s just saying that so he can get TV interviews because you guys will only talk to them if they say something about me."

Omar said they’re "absolutely not" going to find anything if a DOJ probe opens into her alleged fraud schemes.

She told Fox News Digital that she has not been informed of any formal investigation being pursued against her.

COMER VOWS MINNESOTA FRAUD PROBE WILL EXPAND TO OTHER STATES AMID MOUNTING SCRUTINY

"No," she said when asked if she was made aware of any investigation. "Because there’s nothing to investigate."

Claims surrounding Omar’s past marriage and alleged immigration violations have remained central to ongoing attacks against her. Omar’s family was granted asylum after arriving in the U.S. from Somalia in 1995, and she became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2000.

It was reported that Omar was in a religious marriage with Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi in 2002. Despite maintaining her religious union with Hirsi, she legally married a British citizen named Ahmed Elmi — who is alleged to be her brother — in 2009.

Omar and Elmi legally divorced in 2017, but had been separated since 2011. In 2020, she married Mynett.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Any potential investigation would likely look into both the fraud allegations that come as a result of her incohesive financial filings and claimed immigration violations relating to her earlier marriages and U.S. citizenship.

"If we think that there's a crime, we're going to prosecute that crime," he said. "And that's something the Department of Justice is looking at right now."