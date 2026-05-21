WATCH: Collins rips Maine challenger Platner over resurfaced Reddit post mocking wounded US soldier

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Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ripped Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner over his recently exposed Reddit posts mocking a wounded U.S. soldier.

Platner is the presumptive Democratic nominee challenging Collins in November’s midterm election.

"It’s never appropriate to mock a downed American soldier," Collins told Fox News Digital. "It’s just appalling."

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A slew of newly resurfaced Reddit posts from Platner includes comments he made about a viral video of a U.S. soldier — Pfc. Ted Daniels — almost killed in combat. The video from Daniels’ helmet camera shows Daniels being shot four times during a 2012 firefight with Taliban fighters. The Purple Heart was awarded to him after sustaining injuries from this attack.

"Dumb motherf----- didn't deserve to live," was posted in 2019 by the now-deleted Reddit account "P-Hustle," which Platner has previously acknowledged he owned.

"At least his stupidity and fat a-- wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s--- decision possible when it comes to small unit combat."

When Collins was asked about all of Platner’s resurfaced posts circulating online, she asked him to get specific. This response comes as Platner has had lewd Reddit posts continue to come to light since last year.

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"You’d have to narrow your question down because there are so many," Collins said when asked by Fox News Digital for her reaction to Platner’s posts

These now-deleted posts can be viewed on the Maine Monitor’s database cataloging Platner’s deleted Reddit history.

A super PAC aligned with Collins launched a website on Wednesday that compiles all of Platner’s "red flags." Pine Tree Results, a fundraising committee, lists all the controversies that have followed Platner during his campaign to unseat Collins in the midterm.

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"Over 20 years of a grown man revealing his true character with one red flag after another," the site states. "He's radical. Dangerous. Too extreme for Maine."

The website launch is part of the more than $4 million already spent on attack ads targeting Platner during Collins’ re-election campaign.

Collins’ seat is expected to be one of Republicans’ most competitive Senate defenses in 2026 as Democrats target Maine in their push to flip control of the chamber. This race is crucial for Republicans as they try to keep their Senate majority.

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While Platner continues to be scrutinized by Republicans, Democrats are seemingly still hopeful that he will secure the Senate seat for their party during the 2026 midterm elections.

If Collins and Platner win their primary elections next month, they will face off in Maine’s Nov. 3 general election.