Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Mitt Romney

WATCH: Collins rips Maine challenger Platner over resurfaced Reddit post mocking wounded US soldier

The presumptive Democratic nominee called a shot soldier a 'dumb motherf-----' in a now-deleted Reddit post

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
close
Collins blasts Platner over Reddit posts mocking wounded U.S. soldier Video

Collins blasts Platner over Reddit posts mocking wounded U.S. soldier

Sen. Susan Collins blasted Platner over resurfaced Reddit posts mocking a U.S. soldier, calling the comments "just appalling" as scrutiny grows over the controversial online remarks. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, ripped Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner over his recently exposed Reddit posts mocking a wounded U.S. soldier. 

Platner is the presumptive Democratic nominee challenging Collins in November’s midterm election.

"It’s never appropriate to mock a downed American soldier," Collins told Fox News Digital. "It’s just appalling."

PLATNER'S DELETED REDDIT SPARKS OUTRAGE AGAIN AS HE APPEARS TO MOCK WOUNDED SOLDIER: 'DIDN'T DESERVE TO LIVE'

Split of Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner

Sen. Susan Collins blasts Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner for an old Reddit post in which he mocked a wounded U.S. soldier. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A slew of newly resurfaced Reddit posts from Platner includes comments he made about a viral video of a U.S. soldier — Pfc. Ted Daniels — almost killed in combat. The video from Daniels’ helmet camera shows Daniels being shot four times during a 2012 firefight with Taliban fighters. The Purple Heart was awarded to him after sustaining injuries from this attack.

"Dumb motherf-----  didn't deserve to live," was posted in 2019 by the now-deleted Reddit account "P-Hustle," which Platner has previously acknowledged he owned. 

"At least his stupidity and fat a-- wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s--- decision possible when it comes to small unit combat." 

When Collins was asked about all of Platner’s resurfaced posts circulating online, she asked him to get specific. This response comes as Platner has had lewd Reddit posts continue to come to light since last year.

LEFT-WING DEM SENATE HOPEFUL CHEERED ON ANTIFA VIOLENCE IN UNEARTHED RANT: ‘KILL A MOTHERF---ER’

Graham Platner speaking at a town hall in Ogunquit, Maine

Senatorial candidate Graham Platner speaks at a town hall at the Leavitt Theater in Ogunquit, Maine, on Oct. 22, 2025. (Sophie Park/Getty Images)

"You’d have to narrow your question down because there are so many," Collins said when asked by Fox News Digital for her reaction to Platner’s posts

These now-deleted posts can be viewed on the Maine Monitor’s database cataloging Platner’s deleted Reddit history. 

A super PAC aligned with Collins launched a website on Wednesday that compiles all of Platner’s "red flags." Pine Tree Results, a fundraising committee, lists all the controversies that have followed Platner during his campaign to unseat Collins in the midterm.

MORNING GLORY: DEMS' BERNIE-BACKED OYSTER FARMER HANDS SUSAN COLLINS A MASSIVE 2026 ADVANTAGE

Republican Sen Susan Collins says Maine voters will conclude that Democratic challenger Graham Platner is too extreme Video

"Over 20 years of a grown man revealing his true character with one red flag after another," the site states. "He's radical. Dangerous. Too extreme for Maine."

The website launch is part of the more than $4 million already spent on attack ads targeting Platner during Collins’ re-election campaign. 

Collins’ seat is expected to be one of Republicans’ most competitive Senate defenses in 2026 as Democrats target Maine in their push to flip control of the chamber. This race is crucial for Republicans as they try to keep their Senate majority.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While Platner continues to be scrutinized by Republicans, Democrats are seemingly still hopeful that he will secure the Senate seat for their party during the 2026 midterm elections. 

If Collins and Platner win their primary elections next month, they will face off in Maine’s Nov. 3 general election.

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

Close modal

Continue