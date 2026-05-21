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Politics

Democrats vow to vote 'every single day' to expel fellow Dem from Congress if she wins midterm

Maureen Galindo proposed turning a local ICE center into a 'prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers'

By Adam Pack Fox News
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There is a ‘virulently antisemitic’ streak in the Democratic Party, Ari Fleischer says Video

There is a ‘virulently antisemitic’ streak in the Democratic Party, Ari Fleischer says

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer says candidates in Maine and Texas show that antisemitism within the Democratic Party isn’t a fringe problem on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

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Two Democratic lawmakers are threatening to force repeated votes to expel a fellow Democrat from Congress if Texas voters send her to Washington this November. 

Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., say they will force repeated votes to remove Texas Democrat Maureen Galindo from the House over comments calling for the jailing of "American Zionists."

Galindo, a sex therapist running in a Republican-leaning district, has not backed away from a campaign proposal to turn a local ICE processing center into a "prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking." She also claimed in a social media post that many Zionists — broadly defined as those who support the Jewish people’s right to self-determination in their ancestral homeland — are pedophiles who should be castrated. 

"I don't care if she gets sent here. I will vote to expel her and force a vote to expel her every single day," Moskowitz told Fox News Digital in an interview.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz speaking to reporters at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., speaks to reporters following a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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"My grandmother was part of the Kindertransport out of Germany. Her parents were killed in Auschwitz. My kids are never going to concentration camps," he added.

The Galindo campaign did not respond to a request for comment. 

Galindo’s flurry of antisemitic comments comes as she is vying in a May 26 runoff election after winning the most votes in the Democratic primary for the San Antonio-based district. Republicans redrew the district lines earlier this year to boost the GOP's chances of flipping the seat, though Democrats could still make the race competitive.

She has accused her runoff opponent, Johnny Garcia, a sheriff’s deputy in Bexar County, of being paid by "Zionist terrorism and trafficking."

"When Maureen gets into Congress, she’ll write legislation so that all Zionism and support of Zionism is undoubtedly Anti-Semitic, since it’s Zionists harming the Semites," Galindo’s campaign wrote on social media last week.

Moskowitz said Democrats should do whatever they can to ensure Galindo does not get that chance.

Jared Moskowitz, Maureen Galindo and Josh Gottheimer split image

Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., left, and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., right, are vowing to force a vote to expel Texas Democratic candidate Maureen Galindo over antisemitic comments if she is elected to Congress. (Al Drago/Getty Images; Katina Zentz/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

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"The Democratic Party can't get to power because we've expanded our tent so big to include this sort of insane behavior," the Florida lawmaker told Fox News Digital.

"It's gone from the super extreme side to now almost mainstream," he continued, referring to antisemitism. "We've crossed the Rubicon with the stuff."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Galindo’s comments are "disqualifying" and accused GOP groups of seeking to prop up her candidacy.

"Texans will not be fooled and will reject her at the ballot box next week," Jeffries said in a joint statement with Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairwoman Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.

Both Moskowitz and Gottheimer suggested Galindo’s comments reflect a broader rise in antisemitism in the political sphere.

"Both parties: There should be zero tolerance for antisemitic-driven hatred that we're seeing right now," Gottheimer told Fox News, adding that Republicans should uniformly condemn podcaster Candace Owens, who frequently traffics in antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Gottheimer penned an op-ed in The New York Times earlier in May criticizing some members of his party for cozying up to the far-left streamer, Hasan Piker. 

Piker has doubled down on his claim that Hamas is "a thousand times better" than Israel, referred to some Orthodox Jews as "inbred," and downplayed the sexual violence that occurred during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, among other controversial statements.

Hasan Piker listening to Abdul El-Sayed speaking in a green room

Hasan Piker listens as Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive candidate in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Michigan, speaks in a green room before a campaign rally at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on April 7, 2026. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Newsroom)

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Still, Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed are among the prominent Democrats who have chosen to associate themselves with Piker.

Asked whether Democrats are doing enough to combat antisemitism within the party, Moskowitz did not hesitate to respond.

"No. We are not doing enough," he said.

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