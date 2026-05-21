Former Detroit mayor blows governor’s race wide open in surprise move

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Former Detroit Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan announced he is suspending his independent campaign for Michigan governor, turning the three-way contest to succeed term-limited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a typical partisan race in the blue-trending state.

Duggan was a popular mayor of the Motor City who garnered sizable support in his first unsuccessful write-in campaign and forged relationships with key city stakeholders like Ford Motor Company Chairman Bill Ford Jr., an early backer of his gubernatorial bid.

As a former Democrat, conventional wisdom held that his presence hurt Democratic nominee Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, while his moderate positioning was also considered attractive to Republicans who otherwise might support GOP nominee Rep. John James.

NBC News reporter Henry Gomez said on X that Democrats had been "hitting him almost as hard as John James" and that the move was likely "welcome news" for the left in the Great Lakes State.

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"Dear Michigan, I’ve decided to suspend my campaign," Duggan announced via public letter Thursday.

"We knew the independent route was filled with challenge. Even against those odds, the excitement for real change carried this campaign upward for more than a year," he said.

Duggan dismissed claims he was trying to be a "spoiler" for either side and instead aimed to change the tenor of national politics.

"I’m still hopeful our campaign will prove to have a real long-term impact," Duggan said.

"I will never be able to express the gratitude I feel for all your support and encouragement. I wish I could have done better for you."

When he announced his run, Duggan pointed to his family history and his own political evolution as evidence a change is needed in government.

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He told BridgeDetroit his late father supported former President Ronald Reagan but wouldn’t recognize the Trump-led GOP — while Duggan himself admitted the Democratic Party he once knew to be an ally of a working class is sliding in that regard.

In one such instance, Democrats piled on Duggan for referring to people illicitly present in America as "illegal immigrants" instead of "undocumented."

"If there was ever a time to give people a third choice, this would be the year," he told the outlet.

Benson told Fox News Digital in a statement that Duggan brought civility to a body politic greatly needing it.

"I want to thank Mayor Mike Duggan for what he brought to this race and for his years of service to Detroit," she said, noting how divided politics has become.

"I welcome Mayor Duggan’s ideas, his supporters, and everyone who believes Michigan’s future is bigger than division — and that it can be a place where anyone can afford to live, work, and thrive."

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"We may not always agree on everything, but we share a commitment to building a stronger Michigan. And that work continues in this campaign," Benson concluded.

Fox News Digital also reached out to James’ campaign.

In a statement on social media, the Republican said he wanted to thank Duggan for years of service to Michigan and its largest city.

"I respect anyone willing to step into the arena and serve something bigger than themselves. While we have real disagreements on policy, we both recognize Michigan is headed in the wrong direction," he said, opening the door to working with the former Democrat if he so desired.

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"Our state has endured too much decline and political dysfunction. I’m ready to work with anyone willing to deliver real solutions, reject the politics of division, and fight for safer communities, stronger families and economic growth — our state’s future is too important for anything less."

While Trump narrowly won Michigan in breaking the proverbial "blue wall" for the second time in three attempts in 2024, the state has reliably chosen Democrats in other statewide races, including Whitmer, Sen. Elissa Slotkin — who won former Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s open seat in 2024 — and the state’s other upper-chamber incumbent, retiring Sen. Gary Peters.