Marco Rubio spotted behind DJ booth at family wedding as social media reacts to viral clip

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio is going viral — not for diplomacy, but for stepping behind a DJ booth at a family wedding and hyping up the crowd in a clip shared online that’s quickly gaining attention.

The video, posted by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino on X, shows Rubio wearing headphones and standing behind a DJ setup, leaning over the controls as music plays and guests dance nearby.

At several points, he pumps his fist, nods along to the beat and appears to cue up the next track, drawing cheers from people gathered around the booth.

"MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding… Let’s goooooo!!!" Scavino wrote in the post.

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The track playing in the video is "Shiver" by John Summit and Hayla, a high-energy dance song known for its pulsing beat and dramatic drop — a fitting backdrop as the crowd moves in sync and reacts to the music.

The unexpected scene has set social media on fire, with users reacting to the unusual sight of a sitting U.S. secretary of state taking on DJ duties at what appears to be a family celebration.

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One user wrote, "Marco becoming the official White House DJ," while sharing an AI photo of Rubio dressed in black, wearing sunglasses and headphones and standing beside DJ equipment. The image shows Rubio in a club-like setting, with lighting and staging that mirrors a professional DJ setup.

Other X users shared AI images of Rubio mixing it up behind two turntables and a microphone.

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Another user wrote, "Marco can do it all!" posting another AI image showing Rubio at the turntables as Vice President JD Vance sits nearby on an ottoman, surrounded by haze and lighting effects.

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Rubio, who is also serving as acting national security advisor and has held several other roles, has taken on a wide range of responsibilities over the course of his career — and now, at least for one night, he can add DJ to the list.