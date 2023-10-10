Ron DeSantis announces new sanctions, bans on Iranian businesses in Florida amid war in Israel

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday a wave of new proposed policies demonstrating his administration's solidarity with Israel amid its war against Hamas terrorists.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at the Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue in Florida. He connected Iran to the violence perpetrated by Hamas this weekend and urged President Biden's administration to take more drastic action.

"When Iran gets more money, they are not using it to make life better for the people of Iran," DeSantis said. "What they use it for is to fund terrorism throughout the Middle East and throughout the world. They send the money to Hezbollah, they send the money to Hamas, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen. And yes, Iran was involved in orchestrating this attack against Israel. We know that, it’s been reported. They deny it, but we’re smarter than that."

"We know that we have an opportunity to do something forceful that will make a difference in terms of the substance. But I think symbolically, but also important, and that is today our proposal that as we stand with Israel, we sanction Iran," the governor continued. "And so we are going to roll out for the next legislative session a proposal to increase Florida sanctions on Iran and to block Iranian business in our state."

"We should use all available avenues to choke off money going to the Iranian regime," he added.

DeSantis' new policies expand existing bans on Iranian-owned businesses from operating in Florida.

Iran has a long history of funding terrorism in Israel through both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah to Israel's north. The Israeli military has already carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza following Saturday's bloodshed.

Hamas' surprise assault killed at least 900 Israelis and left more than 2,000 wounded.

Israel has deployed tens of thousands of troops to the Gaza border, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that a ground invasion may be imminent. He told Biden in a Monday phone call that "we have to go in."

DeSantis said Tuesday that it is Israel's right to respond forcefully to the Hamas assault. He encouraged Israeli leaders to be severe enough in their response to dissuade any future attacks.