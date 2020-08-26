RNC speakers: What to know about Ivanka Trump

President Trump’s daughter is slated to speak at the fourth and final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), sharing the bill with her father.

Ivanka is a businesswoman and, along with her husband Jared Kushner, an adviser to her father. She is the second child and of Trump and his first wife, Czech-American model Ivana – with whom she shares her real name.

Like her father, the 38-year-old was born and raised in New York City and graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

She converted to Judaism under a prominent Orthodox rabbi in Manhattan before her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner, an observant Jew.

During her speech on Thursday, Ivanka is expected to focus on the help President Trump is offering working families with personal insights into how he makes decisions. She will also draw contrasts between her father and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to people who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview her remarks.

"Four years ago, I told you my father would focus on making childcare affordable and accessible," Ivanka is expected to say, according to excerpts of her speech provided to The Associated Press. "As part of Republican tax cuts, in 2019 alone, our child tax credit put over $2,000 into the pockets of 40 million American families."

Ivanka introduced her father at the 2016 convention. She joined him in the White House as an unpaid senior adviser, focused mostly on workforce development and job training issues, child care, paid family leave, and helping women in developing countries.

Earlier this month, Ivanka held a virtual event in which she raised $4 million for Trump’s re-election campaign.

