RNC launches Spanish language ads targeting Democrats over 'failure to deliver' for Hispanic Americans

FIRST ON FOX: The Republican National Committee (RNC) will release four Spanish language ads targeting the Democratic Party over its "failure to deliver for the Hispanic community" in four different states where Democratic senators are running or seeking re-election to the Senate.

The ads — which coincide with Independence Day weekend — place focus on Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, Mark Kelly in Arizona, Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada, and Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor.

"The home of the Brave and the land of the free has always represented one thing: The American Dream," read an English transcript of the advertisements. "Today that dream is slipping out of reach."

Taking aim at certain candidates ahead of this year's midterm elections, the RNC said the state-specific ads "reveal how Democrats have left Hispanic Americans behind" amid rising energy costs and inflation, as well as the crisis at the southern border.

"Under Biden and Democrat control, the American Dream is slipping away for many," said RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez. "From skyrocketing prices to surging crime to the disastrous border crisis, Democrats have failed the Hispanic community. While Democrats focus on winning the 'Latinx' vote, Republicans are on the ground talking about the issues that matter and winning the Latino vote. This November, Hispanics will choose Republican leadership that shares our values of economic opportunity, freedom, and security."

The GOP has recently made new gains with Hispanic voters. In the GOP race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District, Yesli Vega, a Hispanic American with extensive experience law enforcement, defeated her primary challengers and clinched the nomination. In addition, newly-elected Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, defeated her Democratic opponent in a special election last month for a seat representing Texas' 34th Congressional District.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also made it a point to focus on Hispanic voters, launching ads last month directed towards Spanish-speaking voters as a part of his 2022 re-election campaign. The initiative, costing a massive $5.3 million, will reserve ad time on Spanish language broadcast, cable, radio and digital to run campaign ads.

The announcement of the ad buy comes days after the RNC opened a new Hispanic Community Center in Atlanta. Located in Suwanee, Georgia, the facility aims to increase its outreach efforts among Hispanic and Latino voters in the area.

In its multimillion-dollar commitment to Hispanic outreach, the RNC, to date, has opened more than 30 minority community centers in major cities across the country, including Houston, Las Vegas, Omaha, and San Antonio.