Fox News to celebrate Independence Day with special programming throughout holiday weekend

FOX News Media’s signature Proud American franchise returns on Friday and will continue through the holiday weekend with patriotic programming as the nation celebrates Independence Day.

Fox News Channel will air Proud American segments live from major cities including Boston, Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles, and viewers can follow the action on social media with the hashtag #ProudAmerican.

"FOX & Friends Weekend" will air from United States Military Academy at West Point on Saturday and Sunday, with co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain putting a spotlight on its iconic Independence Day celebrations. Cadets and attendees will share what it means to be an American with the morning program and patriotic music from West Point’s band will be featured throughout.

On Sunday, Fox News will air a one-hour special, "A West Point Independence Day Celebration," at 9 p.m. ET. Hegseth, Campos-Duffy and Cain will headline the show that highlights the values the academy instills in U.S. service members. The special will also include the West Point band, the academy’s annual fireworks celebration and Fox News contributor Johnny Joey Jones interviewing Medal of Honor recipients, West Point personnel and families on hand for the celebration.

On Monday, July 4, Fox News will air a two-hour primetime special, "Fox News Presents: An Independence Day Celebration," from 8-10 p.m. ET. The special will feature "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany, "Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones, "FOX & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus, and Johnny Joey Jones commemorating Independence Day and spotlighting stories of patriotism and triumph from across the country. It will also include musical performances from Lee Greenwood, Chris Janson and Kameron Marlowe.

Fox News will also air live fireworks displays from Washington, D.C.

In Addition, FOX Nation host Abby Hornacek will be live from Boston Harborfest throughout the weekend, where the city is marking the 246th Independence Day celebration and highlighting the city’s maritime and revolutionary history.

Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla will be stationed at the famed Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles to contribute to the network’s holiday weekend coverage.

FOX News Audio will also have special coverage with original programs to be offered across its syndicated stations and digital audio platforms, including "FOX Across America’s July 4th Radio BBQ Bash," "The FOX News Rundown’s Democracy 2022: The Battle for the Majority" and "Warrior Ranch: A FOX News Audio Special."

Fox News Radio will also offer "Our Freedoms to Affiliates," a six-part audio series looking at America’s freedoms, and FOX Weather will air "Proud American: FOX Weather Salutes" to keep viewers prepared for holiday weekend travels and outdoor celebrations.