Anti-Trump Lincoln Project ‘Republican’ says he’s reregistering Democrat

Steve Schmidt had been a GOP strategist before breaking with the party over Trump

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project group, a PAC formed by a group of "Never Trump" Rebublicans to aid Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, said on his podcast that he will reregister as a Democrat.

Steve Schmidt had been a Republican strategist for years before breaking with the party over President Trump.

Now he’s a political commentator on MSNBC and co-hosts a podcast, called "Battleground," with David Plouffe, a Democratic strategist who played key roles in each of former President Obama’s campaigns.

Steve Schmidt attends a party hosted by SHOWTIME®, Prime Video Channels, and IMDb to celebrate SHAMELESS at Acura Festival Village on Jan. 26, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

"I spent 29 years as a Republican," Schmidt said last week. "I’ve spent two and a half as an independent, and later this afternoon I will register as a member of the Democratic Party."

Explaining his decision, Schmidt said, "Only the Democratic Party stands for the ideas and ideals of American liberty." He also called it a "broad, big tent party" – despite its closeness to the "woke" movement and cancel culture.

Schmidt lives in Park City, Utah, according to the Salt Lake Tribune, a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats by 3-to-1.

Last month, he floated the idea of mounting a Senate bid against the state’s GOP Sen. Mike Lee, prompting speculation about whether he would run as a Democrat or challenge Lee in a Republican primary.

Lee reportedly responded, "LOL."

Schmidt publicly renounced his Republican Party membership in June 2018, criticizing it as "fully the party of Trump," in a tweet pinned to his Twitter profile.

