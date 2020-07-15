Rick Wilson, The Lincoln Project portrayed as 'grifters' during interview on Colbert animated news show

Ex-GOP strategist Rick Wilson and his group The Lincoln Project were the subjects of mockery on the Stephen Colbert-produced animated show "Tooning Out The News."

Wilson, who has long been an outspoken anti-Trump critic on cable news network, co-founded The Lincoln Project, a PAC launched in 2019 that has become known for its viral ads aiming to not only defeat President Trump in the upcoming election but any Republican lawmaker who has supported him as well.

However, while both Wilson and The Lincoln Project have been embraced by the likes of MSNBC, they received an icy reception on the comedic CBS All Access program that spawned from "The Late Show."

During the interview, the panel of cartoon anchors noted how seven members of The Lincoln Project were also Bush-Cheney campaign alumni.

"I've got to say, we really miss Bush. He always did what was right for the country, that country being Saudi Arabia," one anchor quipped.

After Wilson reiterated that Trump is "the worst president in our history," another anchor compared Trump's "failures," which she included "bad deficit increases, bad corruption, bad racism, and bad countless deaths" to George W. Bush's "accomplishments" like "good deficit increases, good corruption, good racism, and good countless deaths."

They then showed Wilson several MSNBC clips showing hosts and commentators praising ads from The Lincoln Project.

"Rick, how rewarding is it to win over the people you've demonized your entire career?" the animated anchor asked.

"You know what, the person I'm interested in demonizing right now is Donald Trump and the person that The Lincoln Project is focused on is Donald Trump," Wilson responded. "And the fact is that Americans from all walks of life have recognized that we need all hands on deck in this fight to save this country. And you know what, allies come from all different stripes and all different walks of life and I'm happy to accept the support and encouragement from folks across the spectrum."

Wilson was called out for his tweets disparaging Muslims and the LGBTQ community but what caused the anti-Trumper to visibly squirm was a tweet from 2010 that read, "Dear Nutroot lefties: You are Barack Obama's b----. You are pathetic little whores satisfied with crumbs and head-pats."

"Rick, when was the exact moment you realized those 'pathetic little whores' could be tapped for money?" the female anchor asked.

"You know, the fact of the matter is everyone on Twitter lives in a culture where there's a lot of fronting, a lot of s--- talk, okay?" Wilson defended himself. "And not every quote that you have on Twitter from the past is something you're going to live with forever. These things are a culture that runs both ways."

Wilson was then grilled over The Lincoln Project's finances, specifically how over "89 percent" of expenses goes to overhead, showing in a graphic that it is much larger than other PACs.

"You're looking at the startup and acquisition costs from the first quarter, the second quarter is gonna show that we have a massive amount of money escrowed into the bank for media and voter contact this fall and our numbers are competitive with any other PAC and in fact much better than most," Wilson explained.

"Well I sure f---in' hope so, that's a lot of cash!" an animated analyst exclaimed.

"Tooning Out the News" then presented an ad to Wilson in the style of an anti-Trump Lincoln Project video but actually skewered the PAC itself, highlighting expenses at the W and The Standard hotels and accusing the Bush strategists tied to the group of being "complicit in countless of innocent lives."

"Stop this corrupt grifter ruining America. Donate to these savvy grifters who ruined it before and hope you don't look into them," the ad told viewers about Trump and The Lincoln Project.

The anchor then wrapped up the interview, leaving Wilson expressionless on-screen.