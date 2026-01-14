Expand / Collapse search
Republicans, Democrats say no to US military strike against Iran as Trump mulls action: poll

Poll shows bipartisan opposition despite president's 'HELP IS ON ITS WAY' social media posts to protesters

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Report: over 2,500 have been killed in Iranian protests Video

Report: over 2,500 have been killed in Iranian protests

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst joins 'America Reports' from Tel Aviv with reports that over 2,500 have been killed amid Iran's ongoing protests as President Donald Trump threatens potential action if they continue to escalate.

Democrats and Republicans are united in opposing U.S. military strikes against Iran to retaliate for the killing of protesters amid a wave of massive demonstrations against the Iranian government in recent weeks, according to a new national poll.

Seventy percent of voters questioned in a new Quinnipiac University survey said they think the U.S. should not get involved militarily in Iran, with 18% saying the U.S. should take military action.

The vast majority of Independents (80%-11%) and Democrats (79%-7%), as well as a majority of Republicans (53%-35%) said the U.S. should not get involved if protesters in Iran are killed while demonstrating against the regime.

The poll, conducted Jan. 9–12, comes as President Donald Trump has turned up the heat on the regime in Tehran, threatening strikes on Iran if its forces continue to kill demonstrators.

Protester holding sign in Tehran on Friday

In this frame grab from video obtained by the AP outside Iran, a masked demonstrator holds a picture of Iran's Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi during a protest in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP)

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency announced Tuesday that nearly 2,000 people have been killed in the protests. Other reports say the death toll is over 3,000, with the real number likely to be even higher. 

The protests against Iran's dire economic conditions, which have rapidly escalated in recent days, are seen as some of the most violent since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that installed the current system of clerical rule.

Trump took to social media earlier this week, urging "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS."

The president also said that "HELP IS ON ITS WAY," and apparently pointing to Iranian authorities, he warned, "They will pay a big price."

President Trump's 'credible threats' to Iran avoid war, argues Special Missions envoy Video

Pointing to the possibility of Iranian authorities executing some of the protesters, Trump said in a CBS News interview this week, "If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action."

And the White House confirmed on Monday that Trump was weighing whether to bomb Iran in reaction to the crackdown.

But seven in 10 questioned in the poll said that, in general, a president should first receive congressional approval before deciding to take military action against another country.

"Talk of the U.S. military potentially intervening in Iran's internal chaos gets a vigorous thumbs down, while voters signal congressional approval should be a backstop against military involvement in any foreign crisis," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

But there's a partisan divide, with 95% of Democrats and 78% of Independents saying a president should first receive approval from Congress, but Republicans, by a 54%-35% margin, saying congressional approval is not needed.

Trump last June ordered U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities as part of Operation Midnight Hammer, amid fighting between Tehran and Israel.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro heading to court facing federal charges in New York.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armored car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2026, in New York City.  (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Voters are also divided on Trump's move earlier this month to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife and bring them to the U.S. to face drug trafficking charges. Forty-seven percent supported the president's decision, with 45% opposed.

And there was an expected partisan divide, with 85% of Republicans supporting the military action to capture Maduro, with 79% of Democrats opposed. Independents were divided.

More than half of voters (57%) opposed the U.S. running Venezuela until Washington is satisfied that the government there will operate the way the U.S. wants it to. Nearly three-quarters (73%) said they opposed sending U.S. ground troops to Venezuela and 55% opposed the U.S. taking over the South American country's oil sales.

"Voters are divided on the merits of overthrowing Maduro. And while split on whether in the long run the people of Venezuela will be better off, they strongly disapprove of America's temporary domain over Venezuela and are heartily against putting U.S. troops on the ground," Malloy noted.

Greenland's landscape and fishing boats

President Trump has heightened his rhetoric surrounding the U.S. acquiring control of Greenland rooted in fortifying national security.  (Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump has also turned up the volume in his efforts to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of national security," the president argued in a social media post Wednesday.

Trump's push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland is causing tension with Denmark and other NATO allies who insist that the semiautonomous Danish territory should determine its own future. 

Trump officials are openly considering all options, including military force, to take Greenland, spurring bipartisan opposition from some in Congress.

According to the poll, 86% of voters said they would oppose military action to take over Greenland. And by a 55%-37% margin, voters said they opposed trying to buy Greenland.

But there's a stark political divide, with more than two-thirds of Republicans supporting efforts to buy or capture Greenland.

