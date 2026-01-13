Expand / Collapse search
Iran regime faces 'beginning of the end' as exiled crown prince sees 'golden opportunity'

Reza Pahlavi tells Hannity that many military members reportedly refuse orders to crack down on protesters

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi discusses the anti-regime protests raging in Iran and how the U.S. may respond on ‘Hannity.’

Unrest in Iran signals the "beginning of the end" for the Islamic regime and a "golden opportunity" to finish it once and for all, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said during a Monday appearance on "Hannity."

"They know they're on their way down. The decisive blow can be the game-changer and the knockout punch to this regime…" he said.

"We have this golden opportunity now. The regime is on the brink of collapse. Let's push it over the cliff and be done with them."

Pahlavi pointed to what he described as growing fractures within Iran’s security forces, saying intelligence reports suggest a multitude of military and paramilitary members have refused to carry out orders to crack down on protesters.

GRAHAM WARNS IRANIAN AYATOLLAH: 'TRUMP IS GONNA KILL YOU' IF INTERNAL CRACKDOWN CONTINUES

anti-Iranian regime protesters burning Ayatollah's picture while holding a picture of the exiled crown prince

Anti-regime protesters burn an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while holding a placard showing Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi, son of the late Shah of Iran, during a gathering outside the Iranian Embassy in central London on Jan. 12, 2026. (Henry NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Those reported fractures, along with sustained public unrest and pressure from the Trump administration, are fueling renewed hope among regime opponents for meaningful change.

"I believe President Trump knows exactly what he's facing and is not buying into the regime's last-gasp attempts to promise negotiations," Pahlavi said. 

"Every time they have their backs to the wall, they come back with that line, and nobody’s fooled anymore."

TRUMP HAS THREE STRIKE OPTIONS THAT WOULD AID THE PROTESTERS AND DEVASTATE IRAN

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is pictured sitting next to a senior military official in Iran in this undated photo. (Getty Images)

"I don't think this administration is fooled by the regime's feeble attempts to buy time yet again," he added. 

"Time is running out, and this is where the people in the streets are saying, ‘We are the boots on the ground. We don't need American boots on the ground. Count on us. We're doing our part. But come to the rescue and help us get rid of them.’"

President Trump voiced support for the protesters in a Truth Social post Saturday, writing that the "USA stands ready to help" as Iran looks at "freedom."

The president also said at a news conference last week that the U.S. would respond forcefully if the regime resorts to mass violence.

"We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts. And that doesn’t mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts," he said.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

