Iran regime faces 'beginning of the end' as exiled crown prince sees 'golden opportunity'

Unrest in Iran signals the "beginning of the end" for the Islamic regime and a "golden opportunity" to finish it once and for all, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said during a Monday appearance on "Hannity."

"They know they're on their way down. The decisive blow can be the game-changer and the knockout punch to this regime…" he said.

"We have this golden opportunity now. The regime is on the brink of collapse. Let's push it over the cliff and be done with them."

Pahlavi pointed to what he described as growing fractures within Iran’s security forces, saying intelligence reports suggest a multitude of military and paramilitary members have refused to carry out orders to crack down on protesters.

Those reported fractures, along with sustained public unrest and pressure from the Trump administration, are fueling renewed hope among regime opponents for meaningful change.

"I believe President Trump knows exactly what he's facing and is not buying into the regime's last-gasp attempts to promise negotiations," Pahlavi said.

"Every time they have their backs to the wall, they come back with that line, and nobody’s fooled anymore."

"I don't think this administration is fooled by the regime's feeble attempts to buy time yet again," he added.

"Time is running out, and this is where the people in the streets are saying, ‘We are the boots on the ground. We don't need American boots on the ground. Count on us. We're doing our part. But come to the rescue and help us get rid of them.’"

President Trump voiced support for the protesters in a Truth Social post Saturday, writing that the "USA stands ready to help" as Iran looks at "freedom."

The president also said at a news conference last week that the U.S. would respond forcefully if the regime resorts to mass violence.

"We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts. And that doesn’t mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts," he said.