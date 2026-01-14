Some US military personnel told to leave Middle East bases, US official confirms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some U.S. military personnel have been told to leave bases in the Middle East, Fox News has learned.

The order comes amid widespread protests in Iran and threats to intervene from President Donald Trump. Qatar's government confirmed that some U.S. personnel had departed from the Al Udeid Air Base, America's largest military base in the Middle East.

Qatar's International Media Office said the steps were part of broader efforts to safeguard the security of citizens and residents and to protect critical infrastructure and military facilities, adding that any further developments would be announced through official channels.

Trump said on Tuesday that he cut off meetings with the Iranian regime, saying there would be no contact until the government stops killing protesters. He also urged the Iranian people to "take over" the country.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price."

"I have canceled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY," he added.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that the U.S. may intervene against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime, but he has not offered details of any plans.

Reports say Iranian authorities have killed more than 2,500 people, though the actual total could be much higher.

The White House confirmed on Monday that Trump was weighing whether to bomb Iran in reaction to the crackdown.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that diplomacy remains Trump’s first option, but that the president "has shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary."

"He certainly doesn’t want to see people being killed in the streets of Tehran. And unfortunately that’s something we are seeing right now," she added.

Iranian authorities have used deadly force against anti-regime protesters and have cut off public internet access in an effort to stop images and video from spreading across the globe.

The protests represent the highest level of unrest Iran has seen since nationwide protests against the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of morality police in 2022.

Reuters contributed to this report.