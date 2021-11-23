Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Republican speaks out after defeating Obama-backed opponent to win mayoral election in South Carolina

Rickenmann won by 4 points in a county that Biden won by 38.3% in 2020

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
Republican defeats Obama-backed candidate to win mayoral election in South Carolina Video

Republican defeats Obama-backed candidate to win mayoral election in South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina mayor-elect Daniel Rickenmann discusses his election win and how Republicans may fare in the 2022 midterms.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

GOP momentum continues to build ahead of the 2022 midterms after a Republican mayoral candidate in South Carolina defeated his Obama-backed opponent. 

Columbia, S.C. mayor-elect Daniel Rickenmann told "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday that he and his team won by going "back to the basics" and focusing on issues that affected his constituents’ everyday lives, such as roads, taxes, and crime, as opposed to national politics.  

Rickenmann defeated his Democratic opponent Tameika Isaac-Devine by 4 points in a county that President Biden won by 38.3% in the 2020 election. 

POLL GIVES GOP WIDEST MIDTERM MARGIN IN THE 4 DECADES IT HAS BEEN CONDUCTED AMID RISING INFLATION

"I think people are very concerned about where they are today and their lives and their businesses and they voted with their pocketbooks," said Rickenmann, citing high taxes, rising fuel, and grocery prices, as well as supply chain issues.  

Shipping containers are seen at the container terminal of the port of Oakland, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Shipping containers are seen at the container terminal of the port of Oakland, California, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Speaking on the 2022 midterms, Rickenmann said Republicans should be "excited" but also need to make sure the "tent" is big enough to include Democrats and Independents who are worried about the direction of the country.

Democratic retirements fuel GOP midterm optimism Video

He noted that recent Democrat losses should convey to everybody that listening to the people that put elected officials in office is paramount. 

"We need to make sure that when we’re reaching out to people, we’re reaching out to everybody," Rickenmann added. 

According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, if the midterm elections were held today, the majority of registered voters say they’d support the Republican congressional candidate over the Democratic candidate in their districts, giving Republicans the largest statistical edge in four decades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The survey, which was taken after the Democrats passed their $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act earlier this month, shows 51% of registered voters saying they’d support the Republican candidate in their congressional district and only 41% saying they'd support the Democrat, spelling trouble for the party trying to secure its razor-thin majorities in Congress.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.

More from Politics