GOP defeats Obama-endorsed candidate in deep blue city that Biden won handily in 2020

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An endorsement from former President Obama and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn in reliably blue Columbia, South Carolina was not enough to push the city’s Democratic mayoral candidate over the finish line.

Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Rickenmann, a businessman and Columbia city council member, defeated Democrat Tameika Isaac Devine by a margin of 52% to 48% on Tuesday night in Columbia which sits in a county that President Biden carried by almost 40 points in 2020.

WHILE BIDEN'S POLLS PLUNGE, REPUBLICANS HAVE A CLEAR MESSAGE: IT WILL BE MORNING AGAIN IN AMERICA SOON

Former President Obama, according to Washington Free Beacon, released an audio message in support of Devine and the former president carried the city’s county by 29 points in 2008 and 33 points in 2012.

Rep. Clyburn, one of the most prominent Democrats in both the South and the Black community who many believe saved President Biden’s flailing 2020 campaign with his endorsement, also endorsed Devine.

POLLS INDICATE INFRASTRUCTURE BILL IS POPULAR, BUT BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS DON’T GET ANY BOUNCE

Columbia has been so reliably blue over the last several years that Republicans didn’t put forth a challenger to Rickenmann’s Democratic predecessor Mayor Stephen Benjamin.

Republicans are likening Rickenmann’s victory to the GOP’s successful push in Virginia weeks ago that elected businessman Glenn Youngkin as the commonwealth’s next governor despite Virginians voting reliably blue for several cycles.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, celebrated Rickenmann’s victory as part of a "red wave."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democrat losses in South Carolina and Virginia come as Biden's poll numbers continue to slump and a USA Today/Suffolk University poll earlier this week painted a grim picture of the party's chances in the 2022 midterms.

The survey, which was taken after the Virginia elections but before House Democrats passed the popular infrastructure bill shortly after, showed Biden with nearly rock-bottom approval ratings, Harris with numbers that are even worse, and Democrats trailing by a wide margin on the generic congressional ballot.

Among the topline numbers, according to USA Today/Suffolk University, are a 37.8% approval rating for Biden with a 59% disapproval – more than 21 points underwater. Forty-six percent of those included in the survey said Biden has done a worse job than expected, and 64% said they don't want Biden to run for reelection.

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, may face an uphill battle to preserve their razor-thin majorities unless something significant changes before Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022. The USA Today/Suffolk University poll gives Republicans a 46%-to-38% advantage on a generic congressional ballot.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report