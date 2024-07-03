Expand / Collapse search
Republicans

Republican congresswoman charged with bringing gun to Virginia airport

The .380 caliber handgun was reportedly unloaded inside Rep. Victoria Spartz's carry-on bag

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
A Republican congresswoman has been charged with bringing a gun to an airport outside Washington D.C.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana is facing weapons violation charges after carrying her handgun into Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

"Victoria Spartz, 45, of Noblesville, IN, was charged on Friday, June 28 with a weapons violation at Dulles Airport," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Tuesday. 

INDIANA REP. SPARTZ FENDS OFF GOP PRIMARY CHALLENGERS IN BID TO RETAIN HOUSE SEAT

Victoria Spartz

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., returns for a closed-door deposition with Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, in the O’Neill House Office Building in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The gun, a .380 caliber handgun, was detected inside Spartz's carry-on bag during a Transportation Security Administration search

The gun was reportedly unloaded and Spartz claims to have packed it into her luggage by accident. 

"Last Friday, Rep. Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a statement from Spartz's office said. 

INDIANA LOOKS TO REPEAL DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW FOR UKRAINIAN IMMIGRANTS AFTER DISCRIMINATION RULING

Empty security line at airport

The line for security at Washington Dulles International Airport is seen in Loudon County, Virginia. (Fox News Digital/Jon Michael Raasch)

It continued, "Rep. Spartz was issued a citation and proceeded on her international flight to the [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly] meeting in Europe."

Spartz is a Ukrainian-born immigrant who won her seat in Indiana's 5th Congressional District in 2021. 

She announced last year that she would not be seeking reelection and would not be seeking any public office at the end of her term.

Republican Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., speaks about the war in Ukraine during a Republican news conference ahead of the State of the Union on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

She walked that back in February and re-entered the race, successfully defending against multiple GOP primary challengers.

She won the GOP primary for her district in May, securing her spot in the general election this November.

