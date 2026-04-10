Rep Randy Fine joins House Freedom Caucus: 'Strongest group of conservative patriots in Congress'

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Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida has joined the ranks of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

"HUGE NEWS: I’m proud to announce that I have officially joined the strongest group of conservative patriots in Congress," he declared in a Thursday post on X.

"The House @freedomcaucus exists to save our country and preserve freedom, not manage our decline. That’s what I love about this group. I look forward to continuing the fight alongside my HFC colleagues to advance the MAGA agenda and fight for conservative principles," he added.

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Fine, who represents Florida's 6th Congressional District, took office last year after winning a special election to fill the seat previously held by Republican Mike Waltz.

President Donald Trump backed Fine shortly before he launched his congressional bid. In a November 2024 Truth Social post, the president declared, "Should he decide to enter this Race, Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, RANDY, RUN!"

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Trump declared in a Truth Social post last year that the lawmaker "is doing a fantastic job representing Florida’s 6th Congressional District!" The president said the congressman "has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

"I found in my first year in Congress that there are two types of Republicans: those who want to save America and those who want to manage our decline politely," Fine noted, according to The Daily Signal. "They were unquestionably the group whose values were most in line with mine."

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"Trying to manage the budget, trying to get the government under control, trying to stand up to the Left—they seemed to be the group whose values were most in line with mine," he said, according to the outlet.