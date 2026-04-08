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GOP Rep Randy Fine declares that deporting all illegal immigrants is the top way to make the US affordable

House Republican argues deportations would lower housing, health care, education and car insurance costs

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., asserted in a post on X that deporting all illegal immigrants would be the best way to make the U.S. affordable.

"The number one thing we can do to make America affordable is to deport EVERY illegal immigrant," he wrote in the Wednesday post on X

He specifically suggested that ousting illegal immigrants helps decrease costs for housing, health care, education and vehicle insurance.

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Rep. Randy Fine walking outside the U.S. Capitol building

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Sept. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

"Deportations lower housing and rent prices because there are millions fewer who need them. Health care costs fall because uninsured illegals aren’t filling emergency rooms. Education costs fall because uninsured minors aren’t costing $10k-$20k per year. Car insurance costs fall because uninsured illegals aren’t driving up 'uninsured and underinsured' insurance," Fine asserted.

Fine also expressed staunch opposition to the prospect of amnesty.

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GOP Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"DEPORTATIONS = AFFORDABILITY," he asserted. "No amnesty. For anyone. Ever. GO HOME."

In a Tuesday post on X, he asserted: "I’m not a no on amnesty. I’m a hell no. Deport them ALL."

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Border wall

The U.S.-Mexico border wall is seen on the outskirts of Eagle Pass, Texas, on Feb. 19, 2026. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

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"Let me be clear. I will never, ever, ever, ever vote for amnesty. For anyone. Ever," he declared in another post on Tuesday.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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