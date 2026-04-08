GOP Rep Randy Fine declares that deporting all illegal immigrants is the top way to make the US affordable

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Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., asserted in a post on X that deporting all illegal immigrants would be the best way to make the U.S. affordable.

"The number one thing we can do to make America affordable is to deport EVERY illegal immigrant," he wrote in the Wednesday post on X

He specifically suggested that ousting illegal immigrants helps decrease costs for housing, health care, education and vehicle insurance.

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"Deportations lower housing and rent prices because there are millions fewer who need them. Health care costs fall because uninsured illegals aren’t filling emergency rooms. Education costs fall because uninsured minors aren’t costing $10k-$20k per year. Car insurance costs fall because uninsured illegals aren’t driving up 'uninsured and underinsured' insurance," Fine asserted.

Fine also expressed staunch opposition to the prospect of amnesty.

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"DEPORTATIONS = AFFORDABILITY," he asserted. "No amnesty. For anyone. Ever. GO HOME."

In a Tuesday post on X, he asserted: "I’m not a no on amnesty. I’m a hell no. Deport them ALL."

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"Let me be clear. I will never, ever, ever, ever vote for amnesty. For anyone. Ever," he declared in another post on Tuesday.