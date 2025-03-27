ROLLING CONTROVERSY: Far-left Dem Jasmine Crockett faces week of backlash amid 'unhinged' comments

Far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has just undergone a week full of flubs and controversies that have her facing a possible censure in the House of Representatives and scathing criticism from the president and White House.

Crockett, who is known as one of the leading young, Progressive Democrats in the House, did not have a good week.

It started with Crockett being warned on Sunday to "tread carefully" by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for her comments saying "all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down" amid a spate of violent attacks and threats against Tesla owners and workers.

Seemingly not heeding that warning, Crockett stepped into another controversy when a video interview of her was released in which she appeared to call for conservative Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to be "knocked over the head."

In response to a question about how Democrats can win elections in the red state of Texas, Crockett said, "I think that you punch, I think you punch, I think you OK with punching."

"It’s Ted Cruz," she went on. "I mean, like this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him, like at all. Like you go clean off on him."

These comments earned her a significant amount of outrage by conservatives, with the White House's "rapid response" X account calling her "another unhinged Democrat inciting violence."

The main controversy of the week, however, came when Crockett appeared to laughingly mock wheelchair-bound Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, by calling him "Governor Hot Wheels" during a pro-LGBTQ benefit dinner.

The comment sparked national outrage, with commentators on both sides of the political aisle condemning the mockery of disabled people, even if they happen to be governors.

"We in these hot a-- Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a-- mess, honey!" she said, laughing.

Abbott, who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and a staunch border hawk, has been wheelchair-bound since he was struck by a falling tree while on a jog at age 26.

After the Abbott comment surfaced, Trump weighed in during a Wednesday interview, calling Crockett "a lowlife" and "a very low-IQ person."

"I don’t imagine the Democrats are going to have a person like that running their party," the president said.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital he would soon be introducing a resolution to censure Crockett because of her statements.

Despite this, Crockett refused to apologize multiple times in an interview with FOX Business before growing frustrated and ending the conversation. Instead, the lawmaker pointed to a statement she put out on social media in which she denied the "hot wheels" comment was meant to make fun of Abbott’s condition.

"Why would I apologize when I put out a statement? My statement was clear," Crockett said when confronted on the matter.

In her online statement, Crockett claimed: "I wasn’t thinking about the governor’s condition – I was thinking about the planes, trains, and automobiles he used to transfer migrants into communities led by Black mayors, deliberately stoking tension and fear among the most vulnerable."

"Literally, the next line I said was that he was a 'Hot A-- Mess,' referencing his terrible policies. At no point did I mention or allude to his condition," she wrote.

Kimberly McClain, Crockett’s chief of staff, responded to a request for comment by Fox News, saying, "Please be assured that the Congresswoman, in no way, meant any harm toward the Governor OR meant to take lightly any medical conditions that he may have."

Despite her statements, Crockett seems to have a pattern of making comments about Abbott "rolling" places, seeming to mock Abbott’s condition.

Just last week, the congresswoman reposted a post featuring Abbott in the White House, which read, "Rolling up to the White House to cheer on the president destroying the agency that makes sure kids in wheelchairs have equal access to education is wild."

During his re-election campaign against former Democratic Rep. Robert Francis "Beto" O’Rourke, Crockett again slammed Abbott on X, saying, "The new nickname I have for Beto O’Rourke is the king of the clap backs! Beto is rolling around the state… Where is Abbott rolling to?"

Amid all this, another video of Crockett, this time speaking with The 19th last week, surfaced of Crockett dismissing the topic of trans inclusion in women's and girls' sports as a "distraction," while minimizing the potential impact they've had on the lives of women and families.

"In this election, we allowed ourselves to be divided. We allowed them to distract us, and we allowed them to talk about the trans folk," Crockett said. "According to them, the trans kids, they want to play sports. That is the biggest issue that we’ve had. Since when? Since when? Find the little trans child that is ruining your life. I mean, I’m just like, what are we doing? Like, what are we doing?"

The scrutiny this week created renewed criticism on Crockett's past remarks about Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., being in an interracial marriage.

"The fact that you’re sitting around talking about ‘life was better under Jim Crow,’ like, is this because you don't understand history? Or literally it's because you married a White woman and so you think that whitewashed you?" Crockett told The Breakfast Club in June, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

