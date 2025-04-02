Jasmine Crockett sets off social media after touting being Black as qualification for public defender job

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, on Wednesday appeared to boast that her being Black was a big contributor to getting hired as a public defender with no experience.

Crockett relayed the story during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight meeting on corruption in the FBI under the Biden administration. She used it as an argument to defend diversity in law enforcement.

"When I first became a public defender, I had no criminal defense experience. I walked in, and I told my boss, Charlie, I said, ‘Listen, you should hire me.’ He said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Because I'm Black.’ Charlie looked at me like I was crazy," Crockett said.

She continued, "And I said, ‘Let me tell you something. When I walk in, I'm going to walk in with a level of rapport and understanding that maybe some of my other colleagues will not.’ Charlie offered me my job, and I worked my butt off and I worked really, really hard for all of my clients, not just those that look like me. That is what it looks like to serve."

Public defenders are lawyers appointed to provide legal representation to people who can't afford their own attorneys.

Crockett’s tale inspired intense mockery across X, with many joking that the congresswoman admitted to being a "DEI hire."

"INCREDIBLE. Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett publicly admits that she only got her job as a public defender because she was Black. Crockett is a DEI hire, CONFIRMED," the Libs of TikTok X account posted.

Legal scholar Carol Swain exclaimed, "Wow! This EXPLAINS a lot!"

"Jasmine Crockett brags about being a DEI hire," conservative activist Charlie Kirk wrote.

Townhall Media Senior Editor Matt Vespa remarked, "This woman is a cartoon character."

During the hearing, Crockett also defended the need for DEI in the criminal justice system, so victims see law enforcement who look like them.

"We want somebody to show up, and we don't want them to look at us and act as if just because I'm Black or because I'm a woman that I am not worthy of having that case investigated," Crockett said.

She added, "Because we have an administration that is continuously railing against diversity, equity or inclusion or we don't need people that show up that feel like diversity should not be valued. That is why we should have somebody that may show up and looks like me."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett for comment, but did not immediately hear back.