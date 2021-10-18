Remembering Colin Powell upon his death: Former President Bush calls him 'a great public servant'

Former President George W. Bush says Gen. Colin Powell was "a great man."

Powell, who served top roles as national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, and secretary of state for presidents, died Monday at 84 from complications related to COVID-19, his family announced.

AMERICAN ICON DEAD: COLIN POWELL PASSES AT AGE 84

"He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration," the former president said in a statement on Monday morning.

Bush noted that Powell "was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend."

The former president added that he and former first lady Laura Bush "send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."