Colin Powell through the years
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell113.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Dick Cheney, defense secretary during the Gulf War and then chairman of the Armed Forces Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Colin Powell (right), address U.S. troops deployed in Saudi Arabia as part of operation Desert Shield during the Gulf crisis, in a Dec. 21, 1990, file photo.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell113.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell118.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Colin Powell salutes his old boss - former United States President Ronald Reagan - in front of a poster during a party Feb. 6, 1996, in honor of Reagan's 85th birthday.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell118.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell116.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Summit general chairman Colin Powell (right) points to the audience, thanking people for their support as he stands with first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton (left) and former President and first lady George and Barbara Bush outside historic Independence Hall, during closing ceremonies for the President's Summit for America's Future in Philadelphia, April 29, 1997.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell116.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell122.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Bush presents Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Colin Powell with a Congressional Gold Medal at the White House Dec. 10, 1992.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell122.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell104.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (right), on his first trip to the Balkans, meets the international community's High Representative to Bosnia Wolfgang Petritsch (center) and Commander of the NATO-led Stabilisation Force (SFOR) Gen. Michael Dodson (left) at the Sarajevo airport, April 13, 2001.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell104.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell108.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak (right) meets U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell Feb. 24, 2001, to discuss the Middle East peace process and the Iraqi issue.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell108.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell111.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Texas governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush shakes hands with Gen. Colin Powell as Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf looks on at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2000. Bush and the generals spoke about the decline of the U.S. military under the Clinton administration. RTW/RCSReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell111.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell106.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (left) poses for photographers with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as they meet for talks in Ramalllah Feb. 25, 2001.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell106.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell103.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and former British Prime Minister Baroness Margaret Thatcher attend a flag-raising ceremony in Kuwait to mark its 40th National Day and the 10th anniversary of liberation from Iraq's seven-month occupation.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell103.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell105.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (left) and Israeli Prime Minister elect Ariel Sharon meet in Jerusalem for talks Feb. 25, 2001.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell105.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell107.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, flanked by his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, speaks to reporters Feb. 25, 2001.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell107.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell109.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (right) points as he shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov in Cairo Feb. 24, 2001.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell109.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell110.jpg?ve=1&tl=1U.S. President-elect Bush (left) listens as retired Gen. Colin Powell speaks to supporters and the press after Bush announced Powell would serve as his secretary of state in his administration during a ceremony in Crawford, Texas, Dec. 16, 2000.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell110.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell114.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Republican presidential candidate Texas Gov. George W. Bush (left) and Gen. Colin Powell take questions from the media in Austin, May 25, 2000. Bush and Powell were together to sign "The Governor's Promise Partnership," which focuses on helping children with their education needs during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell114.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell115.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gen. Colin Powell holds up a copy of the America's Promise 1999 Report to the Nation during a speech at the National Press Club in Washington. America's Promise is the volunteer organization chaired by Powell to improve the lives of youth in the United States. WM/JP/AAReutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell115.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell117.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Colin Powell walks down Pennsylvania Avenue on his way to meet Israeli-Prime-Minister Shimon-Peres.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell117.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell119.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gen. Colin Powell, retired chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signs a book in San Francisco.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell119.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell112.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Retired Gen. Colin Powell speaks at the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia on July 31, 2000. Earlier in the day Texas Gov. George W. Bush was formally nominated for president of the United States.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell112.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell102.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Secretary of State Colin Powell listens as President Bush speaks on trade promotion authority at the Department of State.Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/10/918/516/Colin-Powell102.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
