Protesters gather outside Lindsey Graham's home, Supreme Court building

Protesters gathered outside the home of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Monday morning, in light of his apparent support for moving forward with nominating and confirming a new Supreme Court justice before November's election following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Demonstrators shouted, blared horns and rang bells, as Capitol Police tried to keep them off the property.

"We can't sleep so neither should Lindsey," a banner read.

Demonstrators later marched from Graham's home to the Supreme Court building.

Graham's critics have pointed to his words after Senate Republicans refused to move forward on the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland during the last year of former President Obama's second term. The South Carolina Republican said that if a vacancy arose during the last year of President Trump's term and the primary process had already started, the seat should not be filled during that year.

The South Carolina Republican now says that he is "dead set on confirming" Trump's pick, whoever it may be. He has explained his change of heart by pointing to Democrats' behavior during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process when multiple women came forth with allegations of sexual misconduct during his high school and college years. Kavanaugh had previously been investigated by the FBI for past judicial appointments without incident.

Graham, whose committee will have to vote on any nomination before it goes to the full Senate, has also pointed to how it was Democrats who first changed Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster for federal circuit court confirmations.

"Democrats chose to set in motion rules changes to stack the court at the circuit level and they chose to try to destroy Brett Kavanaugh’s life to keep the Supreme Court seat open," Graham tweeted Sunday. "You reap what you sow."