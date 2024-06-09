Previously deported migrant accused of murder in Las Vegas

An illegal migrant with a long criminal record who has previously been deported from the U.S. is now accused of second-degree murder in Las Vegas.

Jorge Miranda, a 46-year-old migrant from Ecuador, faces murder and other charges after allegedly selling fentanyl to a 45-year-old man who later died of an overdose, according to a report from KLAS.

Police say Miranda was deported from the U.S. in 2016, but regained entry illegally at an unknown time.

Detectives issued a search warrant at Miranda's home in February after being tipped off by a family member of the overdose victim, with the family member showing police a text message exchange on the victim’s phone with a man named "John Fenty" arranging a drug sale.

An undercover detective arranged another meeting with Miranda using the victim’s phone, resulting in Miranda meeting the detective and allegedly selling 20 fentanyl pills for $400. Police also noted that Miranda had a gun in his pocket during the meeting, though undocumented migrants are not able to obtain a concealed carry permit by law.

During the search of Miranda’s home, police found drug packaging materials and cocaine inside a Ninja Turtles lunch box, fentanyl and four firearms. Police determined Miranda had over 174 grams of fentanyl, over 243 grams of cocaine, and over $19,000 in cash inside the home, KLAS reported.

Miranda was also wanted on two previous warrants, the report noted, including a 2016 incident in which he was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell after being pulled over for driving 30 mph over the speed limit. At the time, Miranda only had a passport from Ecuador and no driver's license, the report notes, but was released from jail the next day.

The second warrant was for an incident just five days before the marijuana arrest, according to the report, when Miranda was suspected of driving without a license.

Miranda was first admitted into the U.S. in 1988, the report notes, but later violated the terms of his entry with multiple incidents.

In 1997, Miranda was convicted of robbery and petit larceny in Las Vegas. In 1998, he was convicted of grand larceny in Clark County District Court.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) has placed a detainer on Miranda, a request that the agency be notified before he is released from jail, with the Clark County Detention Center.

Despite that, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told KLAS they have not done immigration checks on Miranda and have not participated in 287G, a program that allows local law enforcement to work with federal immigration authorities to deport illegal migrants, since 2019.

Miranda has been indicted by a grand jury on 17 felony charges, including second-degree murder, carrying a concealed firearm or other deadly weapon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, two counts of sale of a controlled substance, four counts of ownership or possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and four counts of use or possession of a firearm by a person committing a drug-related offense, the report notes.

His bail has been set at $250,000 with high-level electronic monitoring, though he has remained in custody since his arrest. Miranda’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 11.