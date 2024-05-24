El Salvadoran sex offender living illegally in US arrested in Virginia

An El Salvadoran man living in the United States illegally and subsequently convicted of sexual battery against a Virginia woman was arrested last week, authorities said.

Deportation officers took Joe Alfredo Maldonado into custody on May 14 in Manassas, Virginia, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

"Joe Alfredo Maldonado’s brutal actions have proven him to be a significant threat to the residents of our Virginia communities," said ERO Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Liana Castano. "We cannot allow violent criminals to victimize our neighborhoods."

Maldonado entered the U.S. illegally on an unknown date and at an unknown location without being inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official, ICE said. He was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department on April 19, 2014 for driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was convicted in July 2014 and sentenced to 30 days in jail.

On April 25, 2020, Maldonadao was arrested by Prince William police for felony forcible sodomy, by force, threat, etc., on a victim age 13 or older. He was convicted in January 2021 and sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Immigration authorities attempted to lodge a detainer request with the Prince William County Adult Detention Center in April 2020 but he was released before it was submitted. Maldonado will be held by ICE pending deportation proceedings.