Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS
Published

Philadelphia voting machine controls stolen from city warehouse: reports

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Philadelphia authorities are investigating and reexamining their voting machines after USB drives used to program them were stolen from a city warehouse, according to local reports.

The thumb drives and a laptop went missing some time this week, but exactly when remains unclear, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday.

“We are confident that this incident will not in any way compromise the integrity of the election,” a spokesman for City Commissioner Lisa Deeley told the paper.

PHILADELPHIA ELECTION OFFICIAL URGES GOP STATE LEGISLATURE TO OUTLAW SECRECY ENVELOPES FOR MAIL-IN BALLOTS

Deeley’s office also said once set up, voting machines are sealed – so authorities were reexamining them to see if they had been tampered with.

But the paper also reported that city commissioners had been reluctant to confirm the thefts and privately worried that the thefts could lend credence to claims of threats to election integrity.

The voting machine manufacturer, Election Systems & Software, said the USB drivers are encrypted and have “multiple levels of security,” CBS Philly reported.

PHILADELPHIA MAYOR KENNEY WEIGHING CITY COUNCIL RESOLUTION TO DECLARE GUN VIOLENCE A CITYWIDE EMERGENCY

Each of the drives is matched to a single voting machine, according to the Inquirer, and inserting the wrong device will result in an error. Any machines at risk of having been tampered with would be wiped clean and re-tested.

Democrats are 'undermining election integrity': RNC chairVideo

The company also blocked network access to the stolen laptop and changed the owner’s passwords.

“ES&S is confident that this incident will not in any way compromise the integrity of the election,” the company said.

Early voting is already underway, with 17 “satellite election offices” open in Philadelphia seven days a week, according to the mayor’s office.

The incident comes about a week after another election issue in the city.

Deeley had asked Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled state Legislature to eliminate a rule requiring special envelopes for mail-in ballots over concerns that tens of thousands of votes could be discarded with the rule in place.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania is one of 16 states that still require a secrecy envelope, and Deeley said it "exists now only as a means to disenfranchise well-intentioned Pennsylvania voters."

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election