Pentagon freezes out DC think tanks in new move, citing 'America last' concerns

The Pentagon has suspended participation in all think tank events until further notice, departing from a history of dialogue with Washington’s civilian national security realm.

The move is an attempt "to ensure the Department of Defense is not lending its name and credibility to organizations, forums and events that run counter to the values of this administration."

"Going forward, no DOD official will attend events by America Last organizations that promote globalism and hate (President Donald Trump)," Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson wrote on X.

In the future, the Defense Department (DOD)’s Office of Public Affairs will conduct a "thorough vetting" every time an official is invited to a conference to decide whether the event advances Trump’s agenda.

Such security events often are funded by foreign governments or defense contractors and serve as a space for such players to push a message or a product they sell to key officials and for defense officials to put out a message of their own from the U.S. government.

The move comes after the Pentagon yanked its officials from participation in the Aspen Security Forum — a gathering of defense-minded industry leaders and researchers.

Wilson had said the secretary’s office believed that event "promotes the evil of globalism, disdain for our great country, and hatred for the President of the United States."

Several top military officials had been scheduled to speak at the event.

Historically, defense secretaries have participated in defense conferences and think tank events like the Munich Security Conference or the Reagan Defense Forum.

Hegseth skipped out on the Munich Security Conference but attended the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in May.

Aspen previously told Fox News Digital, "For more than a decade, the Aspen Security Forum has welcomed senior officials – Republican and Democrat, civilian and military – as well as senior foreign officials and experts, who bring experience and diverse perspectives on matters of national security. We will miss the participation of the Pentagon, but our invitations remain open."