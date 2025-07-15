Expand / Collapse search
Pentagon

Hegseth abruptly pulls Pentagon officials from 'globalist' Aspen conference

Forum will host other Trump officials: Adam Boehler, presidential envoy for hostage response, and Tom Barrack, Turkey and Syria envoy

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Hegseth touts 'DEI is dead at DOD' during address to young conservatives Video

Hegseth touts 'DEI is dead at DOD' during address to young conservatives

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told the young crowd at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit Friday that he is returning the U.S. military to its "warrior ethos." 

Secretary Pete Hegseth pulled senior Defense Department officials from the Aspen Security Conference for promoting the "evil of globalism." 

Military commanders were set to speak at the conference, which begins on Tuesday, as has been tradition through Republican and Democratic administrations. 

But Pentagon spokesperson Kingsley Wilson told Just the News the secretary’s office believes the conference "promotes the evil of globalism, disdain for our great country, and hatred for the President of the United States."

Wilson added that DoD "has no interest in legitimizing an organization that has invited former officials who have been the architects of chaos abroad and failure at home." 

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth attends the meeting of North Atlantic Council defence ministers during the NATO defence ministers' meeting at the NATO headquarters on June 05, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium.

Secretary Pete Hegseth pulled senior Defense Department officials from the Aspen Security Conference for promoting the "evils of globalism." (Omar Havana/Getty Images )

The forum will host other Trump administration officials: Adam Boehler, presidential envoy for hostage response, and Tom Barrack, U.S. ambassador to Turkey and Syria. 

It will also hear from some contentious Biden administration officials – Jake Sullivan, former national security advisor, and Brett McGurk, a former National Security Council coordinator. 

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas R speaks during a discussion of the Aspen Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado, the United States on July 19, 2022.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, right, speaks at a past Aspen Security Forum. (Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Mark Esper, Trump’s former acting defense secretary, and David Petraeus, who was briefly CIA director under President Barack Obama, will also be speaking, along with Condoleezza Rice, a national security advisor and secretary of state during the Bush years. 

"Senior Department of Defense officials will no longer be participating at the Aspen Security Forum because their values do not align with the values of the DoD," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. 

"The Department will remain strong in its focus to increase the lethality of our warfighters, revitalize the warrior ethos, and project Peace Through Strength on the world stage. It is clear the ASF is not in alignment with these goals."

The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One

Pentagon will focus on "lethality," spokesperson said, claiming Aspen forum does not align with its goals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Aspen Institute said in a statement on the Pentagon withdrawal: "For more than a decade, the Aspen Security Forum has welcomed senior officials – Republican and Democrat, civilian and military – as well as senior foreign officials and experts, who bring experience and diverse perspectives on matters of national security."

"We will miss the participation of the Pentagon, but our invitations remain open."

