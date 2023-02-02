House Oversight sets hearing with former Twitter execs after Hunter Biden's bombshell laptop admission

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has set a hearing for next week to investigate Big Tech censorship of the Biden family's business "schemes," following an admission Wednesday evening from Hunter Biden's attorneys that the laptop does in fact belong to President Biden's son.

The hearing titled "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story," will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. EST.

"Americans deserve answers about this attack on the First Amendment and why Big Tech and the Swamp colluded to censor this information about the Biden family selling access for profit. Accountability is coming," Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

OVERSIGHT CHAIR COMER REIGNITES GOP’S ‘TOP PRIORITY’ PROBE INTO HUNTER BIDEN, SETS HEARING WITH TWITTER EXECS

Last month, Comer followed up with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to demand details about questionable business dealings involving Hunter Biden, his associates and other Biden family members that have been flagged and reported by U.S. banks.

He also sent letters to former top Twitter executives Yoel Roth, Vijaya Gadde and James Baker, and invited them to participate in the committee hearing to investigate their "role in suppressing Americans’ access to information about the Biden family on Twitter shortly before the 2020 election."

REPUBLICANS QUESTION FBI OVER HUNTER BIDEN PARTNER’S CHINA TIES, ABILITY TO ‘INFILTRATE’ FAMILY BUSINESS

Roth, Gadde and Baker are confirmed as witnesses in the hearing next week.

Comer told Fox News Digital that the investigation into how the Biden family "peddled influence and access around the world for profit" is the "top priority" for the new GOP House majority.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attorneys for Hunter Biden are demanding a criminal investigation into how the president's son laptop was "weaponized," according to a letter to the Delaware attorney general first reported by the New York Post.

It is the first time that Hunter Biden has acknowledged the laptop belonged to him, after previously downplaying his attachment to the device.

Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote letters to the Justice Department and the Delaware attorney general calling for investigations into Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and John Mac Isaac, who owns the computer repair shop where Biden is said to have left his laptop. Biden's lawyers also sent cease and desist letters to others who obtained and disseminated the laptop's contents.

The hearing will come the morning after President Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to the nation at the Capitol.