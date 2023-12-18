Over 500 elected officials have endorsed DeSantis as presidential battle heats up ahead of Iowa caucuses

FIRST ON FOX: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign has now received the endorsements of over 500 elected officials across the United States as the governor campaigns this week in Iowa with several of those supporters including GOP Rep. Chip Roy.

As of Tuesday, the DeSantis campaign tells Fox News Digital that 543 current and former elected officials at the federal, state, and local levels have endorsed him for president as part of a list that shows the "significant strength of his momentum in early states."

The DeSantis campaign published a map on its website outlining where all the more than 500 endorsements from elected officials came from which includes 97 elected officials in Iowa, 63 in New Hampshire, and 68 in South Carolina.

Rep. Roy, who will be joining DeSantis on the campaign trail in Iowa this week, told Fox News Digital he is looking forward to "barnstorming Iowa with Ron and Casey this week as they put in the hard work needed to win the Iowa Caucus."

"I fully endorse Ron Desantis because it’s time for a new generation of leadership, and he is the candidate who will deliver for Americans," Roy said. "Reining in reckless spending, securing our border, and ending the weaponization of government once and for all.

In addition to Roy, DeSantis was joined by GOP Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky in Iowa for an event on Saturday and Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is hitting the campaign trail for the Florida governor at events in Iowa on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Iowans will hear directly from these national leaders who've seen first-hand Ron DeSantis fight the tough battles against the left and deliver big wins for conservatives," DeSantis communications director Andrew Romeo told Fox News Digital.

"They'll make sure there is no doubt in the minds of Iowans that Ron DeSantis will deliver on his promises to stop the invasion at our southern border, restore our economy, and revive America."

DeSantis, who recently earned the coveted endorsements of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats, currently sits at 20% in Iowa, according to the Real Clear Politics average. Former President Donald Trump's polling average is 52% and former ambassador Nikki Haley is at 15.8% rounding out the top 3.