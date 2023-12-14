Top conservatives joining DeSantis on the Iowa campaign trail ahead of caucuses: 'Will get the job done'

FIRST ON FOX: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joined by a trio of top conservatives on the campaign trail in Iowa in the next few days as he continues his push to mobilize Hawkeye State voters to caucus for him next month.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a longtime friend of DeSantis, is set to appear with the GOP presidential candidate on Saturday for a 2nd Amendment Town Hall in Johnston, Iowa. Additionally, DeSantis will be joined by Massie’s GOP colleague Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, in Iowa on Monday through Wednesday.

"In one month, Iowans can send a loud message that they choose principles over princes and choose Ron DeSantis for his bold, honest leadership and the proven courage to bring a reckoning to Washington, D.C.," Roy said in a statement.

"I look forward to spending time with Iowans to share my heartfelt belief Gov. DeSantis is the proven leader we all need to send Biden back to his basement and to carry America forward, not backward, as we start a new era of freedom, security, and prosperity," Roy said. "As he has always done, Gov. DeSantis will get the job done – ending the invasion of our southern border, shrinking government, and making clear to radical progressives and establishment Republicans that it is a new day in Washington."

DESANTIS DOWNPLAYS SIGNIFICANCE OF GOV. SUNUNU'S NEW HAMPSHIRE ENDORSEMENT OF HALEY: 'SO MANY PROBLEMS'

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt will also join DeSantis in Iowa next Wednesday and Thursday.

"I watched Ron DeSantis lead through COVID, and I know that as president he will fight for Americans the same way he fought for the people of Florida to protect our liberties and freedoms," Stitt said in a statement. "I can’t wait to tell Iowans firsthand that he has never made a promise he did not keep, and his record of results proves we can trust him to beat Joe Biden and serve two terms to secure our southern border, end Washington’s reckless spending spree and runaway inflation and unleash our domestic energy production."

DeSantis has made Iowa his main focus in recent months, shifting resources and staff to the state and visiting all 99 counties as he makes a final push to narrow the polling gap between his campaign and former President Donald Trump's.

TRUMP HOLDS MASSIVE LEAD IN IOWA 5 WEEKS FROM CAUCUSES THAT KICK OFF GOP RACE: POLL

The Florida governor took part in a CNN town hall debate in Iowa this week and his campaign is hoping that recent endorsements from Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats will help propel him to a strong showing in the state.

"Riding a wave of momentum in Iowa following historic endorsements from Iowa Gov Kim Renyolds, Iowa Kingmaker Bob Vander Plaats, and 42 state legislators, Ron DeSantis is now enlisting some of the conservative movement's best fighters – Congressmen Roy and Massie and Governor Kevin Stitt – to help him get his message out in the Hawkeye State," DeSantis communications director Andrew Romeo told Fox News Digital in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Iowans will hear directly from these national leaders who've seen first-hand Ron DeSantis fight the tough battles against the left and deliver big wins for conservatives," Romeo continued. "They'll make sure there is no doubt in the minds of Iowans that Ron DeSantis will deliver on his promises to stop the invasion at our southern border, restore our economy, and revive America."