Ilhan Omar

Trump calls for investigation into Ilhan Omar’s wealth, says it should start 'NOW'

President questions how such wealth could be accumulated 'legally' while serving in public office in Truth Social post

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Ilhan Omar faces House probe after earnings disclosure shows investments jump nearly $30M

Ilhan Omar faces House probe after earnings disclosure shows investments jump nearly $30M

Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke reports that Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and her husband are under investigation by the House and federal authorities over their finances on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

President Donald Trump on Thursday called for an investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., alleging in a social media post that the lawmaker is worth "over $30 Million Dollars" and questioning how such wealth could have been accumulated while serving in public office.

"Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is worth over $30 Million Dollars," Trump wrote. "There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician."

Trump said Omar "should be investigated for Financial and Political Crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!"

TRUMP RIPS 'CROOKED' ILHAN OMAR AS HOUSE RAMPS UP INVESTIGATION INTO EXPLODING NET WORTH

Rep. Ilhan Omar smiling.

President Trump pushed for a financial investigation into Somali-born Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The comments were posted to Truth Social on Thursday, where the post quickly drew thousands of reactions on the platform.

Omar, a Somalia-born Democrat who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, is the subject of a House Oversight Committee investigation into her and her husband Tim Mynett's finances, though no formal charges have been filed against her.

ILHAN OMAR VOWS 'NOT TO GIVE ICE A SINGLE CENT' IN HEATED CONGRESSIONAL FUNDING FIGHT

Ilhan Omar sits with husband Tim Mynett.

Rep. Ilhan Omar sits with husband Tim Mynett during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024, in Chicago. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Her net worth allegedly skyrocketed $30M in just one year, according to financial disclosures released last week.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has previously said his panel is seeking answers on Omar and Mynett through congressional oversight.

Omar is expected to attend the "ICE Out of Minnesota" protest scheduled on Fri., Jan 23 in Minneapolis.

Rep. Ilhan Omar speaks at a press conference.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has been confronted with questions over the rampant fraud in Minnesota.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Rep. Ilhan Omar’s office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this reporting.

