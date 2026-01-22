Trump calls for investigation into Ilhan Omar’s wealth, says it should start 'NOW'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Thursday called for an investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., alleging in a social media post that the lawmaker is worth "over $30 Million Dollars" and questioning how such wealth could have been accumulated while serving in public office.

"Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is worth over $30 Million Dollars," Trump wrote. "There is no way such wealth could have been accumulated, legally, while being paid the salary of a politician."

Trump said Omar "should be investigated for Financial and Political Crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!"

The comments were posted to Truth Social on Thursday, where the post quickly drew thousands of reactions on the platform.

Omar, a Somalia-born Democrat who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, is the subject of a House Oversight Committee investigation into her and her husband Tim Mynett's finances, though no formal charges have been filed against her.

Her net worth allegedly skyrocketed $30M in just one year, according to financial disclosures released last week.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., has previously said his panel is seeking answers on Omar and Mynett through congressional oversight.



Omar is expected to attend the "ICE Out of Minnesota" protest scheduled on Fri., Jan 23 in Minneapolis.

