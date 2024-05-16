NY v. Trump: House GOP firebrands flank Trump outside Manhattan courtroom

House firebrands came out in force Thursday in support of former President Donald Trump as he faces his 18th day in Manhattan court.

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Michael Waltz (R-FL), Andy Ogles (R-TN), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA), Mike Waltz (R-FL), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) and Michael Cloud (R-TX) joined Trump Thursday, as the court is anticipated to hear continued testimony from former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

"We have a lot of congressmen and some senators down today, and they're all up in arms over this. I can't even believe it. We have quite a few congressmen," Trump told the press outside the courtroom Thursday.

"It's very unfair. I'd like to be in these various states where I should be campaigning like anybody else. It's a Biden trial. This all comes out of the White House and the Department of Justice. This is all them. In fact, a lead person from the DOJ is running the trial," he said, apparently referring to prosecutor Matt Colangelo, who served in the DOJ before taking a job with the DA's office. "So Biden's office is running this trial. This trial is a scam and it's a sham."

The House members gathered at the court Thursday follow other notable Republican lawmakers and politicians joining Trump in support earlier this week in the Manhattan court. Former 2024 presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy as well as Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Rep. Cory Mills and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joined the 45th president on Tuesday. While Ohio Sen. JD Vance, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, and Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville joined Trump on Monday.

A Trump campaign official told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the political allies all volunteered to join Trump in court to support their friend, and were not invited by the campaign.

Thursday will continue with Trump’s defense team cross-examining Cohen. The case focuses on the prosecution team working to prove Trump falsified business records 34 times to conceal a $130,000 payment to former pornography star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to conceal her claims of an affair with Trump.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case and has maintained his innocence.

Cohen’s testimony, which began Monday when the prosecution team peppered him with questions, included him describing that he used his personal funds to pay Daniels in 2016, through a home equity line of credit. Cohen testified he did this because Trump told him to "handle it" because the story could be damaging to the campaign.

Cohen said he was "reimbursed $420,000" for the payment, a sum he said was "grossed up" to prevent loss of funds to taxes, and argued that Trump was aware of the details of the payments. The checks themselves were described as a "retainer," which Cohen said was a false description.

On Wednesday, ​​a lawyer who formerly advised Cohen, Robert Costello, testified before Congress that Cohen was a serial liar. Costello testified before Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury in March before Trump was indicted and recalled interactions with Cohen.

Costello said Cohen told him during their meetings he "took care" of the Stormy Daniels payments "himself" and said he did not get any money from Trump for the arrangement.

