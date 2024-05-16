Michael Cohen faces cross examination from Trump lawyers in New York criminal trial

A long list of Republican lawmakers are once again expected to attend Thursday's proceedings in former President Trump's New York criminal trial.

A steady parade of top GOP figures and members of Congress have filtered through the courtroom this week, beginning with Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

Thursday's group is expected to include Reps. Andy Biggs, R-AZ; Eli Crane, R-AZ; Michael Cloud, R-TX; Lauren Boebert, R-CO; Bob Good, R-VA; Michael Waltz, R-FL; Andy Ogles ,R-TN; Matt Gaetz, R-FL, and Diana Harshbarger, R-TN.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson attended the proceedings, along with Republican Florida Reps Byron Donalds and Cory Mills. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also attended the hearing.

Thursday's proceedings will see Trump's lawyers continue to cross examine ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, the star witness for prosecutors and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report