Michael Cohen faces cross examination from Trump lawyers in New York criminal trial
Former President Trump's lawyers will cross examine Michael Cohen on Thursday following two days of prosecutors questioning the ex-lawyer in hopes to incriminate Trump. The prosecution say Cohen is their final witness, meaning Trump's team can begin calling witnesses of their own after he leaves the stand.
incoming update…
A long list of Republican lawmakers are once again expected to attend Thursday's proceedings in former President Trump's New York criminal trial.
A steady parade of top GOP figures and members of Congress have filtered through the courtroom this week, beginning with Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
Thursday's group is expected to include Reps. Andy Biggs, R-AZ; Eli Crane, R-AZ; Michael Cloud, R-TX; Lauren Boebert, R-CO; Bob Good, R-VA; Michael Waltz, R-FL; Andy Ogles ,R-TN; Matt Gaetz, R-FL, and Diana Harshbarger, R-TN.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson attended the proceedings, along with Republican Florida Reps Byron Donalds and Cory Mills. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also attended the hearing.
Thursday's proceedings will see Trump's lawyers continue to cross examine ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, the star witness for prosecutors and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report
During testimony late last week from former President Trump’s ex-director of Oval Office operations, the jury in NY v. Trump was shown a list of about 50 of the mogul’s contacts, which ranged from media figures to football players to religious leaders.
Trump’s former White House aide Madeleine Westerhout’s testimony included discussion of a list of her old boss’ contacts she had been given by his assistant at the Trump Organization, Rhona Graff.
Some of the names included people who have since become foes of the presumptive GOP nominee, like former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla, and his wife/MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski.
Star witness and former “fixer” Michael Cohen’s name appeared, along with retired NFL star Tom Brady, Brady’s former coach Bill Belichick, and Ari Emanuel – the brother of Obama confidant Rahm Emanuel, who is a talent agency executive.
Mark Burnett, the producer of Trump’s erstwhile NBC series, “The Apprentice,” & CBS’ “Survivor,” was named, along with former Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter, tennis legend Serena Williams, and Trump’s former CFO Allen Weisselberg, who is currently serving four months at Riker’s Island prison in connection with perjury charges from the former president’s civil fraud trial.
Other contacts included the former president’s sister: the late New Jersey federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, along with former Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi, Evangelical leader and ex-Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., as well as billionaire Carl Icahn.
Defense attorneys for former President Trump are expected to continue their cross-examination of Michael Cohen when court resumes Thursday morning.
Cohen is said to be the star witness and will give the final testimony in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against the former president.
Prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified business records 34 times to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.
So far, Cohen has testified he personally made the $130,000 payment to Daniels using a home equity line of credit in an effort to conceal the payment from his wife. Cohen said he did this because Trump told him to "handle it" and prevent a negative story from coming out ahead of the election.
Cohen testified that he was "reimbursed $420,000" for the $130,000 he paid to Daniels. Cohen said former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg suggested he "gross up" the payments and that Trump knew the details of the reimbursement.
The prosecution presented Cohen with 11 checks totaling $420,000. Cohen confirmed that they were all received and deposited. The checks had a description of a "retainer," which Cohen said was false.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
Live Coverage begins here