Noncitizen illegally voted in swing state's 2024 election, authorities say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A non-U.S. citizen in New Hampshire is being charged with illegally voting in several elections, including the 2024 presidential primary and general elections.

According to a statement by the New Hampshire Department of Justice, Naseef Bryan, who was living in Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested and is being charged with three counts of wrongful voting. He allegedly knowingly illegally voted in a local Manchester election in 2023 as well as the 2024 presidential primary and general.

If convicted, he is facing between three and a half and seven years in New Hampshire State Prison and a fine of up to $4,000.

He will be arraigned at the Ninth Circuit Court, Manchester District Division, in August.

CONSERVATIVE LEGAL GROUP PRESSES AGENCY TO ACT ON TRUMP’S VOTER CITIZENSHIP MANDATE DESPITE COURT INJUNCTIONS

New Hampshire outlet NHPR reported that Bryan is a 34-year-old immigrant who, according to a legal filing, is a permanent U.S. resident from Jamaica.

The outlet reported that Bryan has a lengthy history of filing over a dozen lawsuits against an array of government agencies and individuals, including a local police department, a community college in Concord and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Bryan has previously sued USCIS twice though, according to the outlet, his grievances are unclear due to the filings being "ambiguous and contain[ing] long stretches of writing about disparate topics." NHPR wrote that in one filing against USCIS, Bryan references maritime law and requests relief in the form of gold coins.

TRUMP DEMANDS SPECIAL PROSECUTOR INVESTIGATE 'STOLEN' 2020 ELECTION, LOSS TO BIDEN

A Republican-backed law passed in 2024 requires anyone registering to vote in New Hampshire to present proof of U.S. citizenship. Though the voting bill was signed into law in September, it did not take effect until days after the 2024 presidential election, according to the New Hampshire Bulletin.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly won the state of New Hampshire’s four electoral college votes over President Donald Trump in a 50% to 48% vote. Republicans, however, have controlled the governor's office and both chambers of the state legislature since 2021.

Bryan's arrest comes as concerns over noncitizens illegally voting are growing across the country.

In Texas, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, recently launched an investigation into more than 100 potential noncitizens who allegedly cast at least 200 ballots in the 2020 and 2022 election cycles.

RED STATE TOPS ANNUAL HERITAGE FOUNDATION SCORECARD FOR STRONGEST ELECTION INTEGRITY: 'HARD TO CHEAT'

The majority of the suspected illegal ballots cast by potential noncitizens were in Harris County, but Paxton's office is also investigating possible instances in Guadalupe, Cameron and Eastland counties using information from the Texas secretary of state, according to a news release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The discovery was made possible by an executive order signed by Trump directing the Department of Homeland Security to provide the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s SAVE Database to the states.

Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York also recently raised alarms when she suggested in a resurfaced video that she needed immigrants to bolster the numbers in her district, saying, they are needed "for redistricting purposes."

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.