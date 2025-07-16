Texas investigates more than 100 potential noncitizens who allegedly cast illegal ballots

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently announced the launch of an investigation into more than 100 potential noncitizens who allegedly cast at least 200 ballots in the 2020 and 2022 election cycles.

The majority of the suspected illegal ballots cast by potential noncitizens were in Harris County, but Paxton's office is also investigating possible instances in Guadalupe, Cameron and Eastland counties using information from the Texas Secretary of State, according to a news release.

The discovery was made possible by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump directing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s SAVE Database to the states.

Paxton, a Republican running against fellow Republican John Cornyn in the Senate primaries, said Texans who vote illegally will be held accountable.

"Illegal aliens and foreign nationals must not be allowed to influence Texas elections by casting illegal ballots with impunity. I will not allow it to continue," Paxton said in the release.

"Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action to help states safeguard the ballot box, this investigation will help Texas hold noncitizens accountable for unlawfully voting in American elections," he continued. "If you’re a noncitizen who illegally cast a ballot, you will face the full force of the law."

In June, Paxton opened an investigation into an additional 33 potential noncitizens who allegedly voted illegally in the 2024 general election.

Rep. Troy E. Nehls, R-Texas, reacted to the latest investigation in an X post Wednesday.

"Great work! We must do everything we can to protect the integrity of our elections," Nehls wrote.

The crackdown comes after Gov. Greg Abbott in 2024 announced 1.1 million people were removed from Texas' voter rolls.

Fox News Digital's Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.