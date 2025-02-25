Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

National Parks

American flag hung upside down in Yosemite National Park in protest over layoffs

At least a dozen National Park staffers at Yosemite were impacted by layoffs from the Trump administration

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Flag hung upside down in Yosemite National Park following layoffs Video

Flag hung upside down in Yosemite National Park following layoffs

Yosemite National Park staff members hung a U.S. flag upside down to protest the layoffs at the park by the Trump administration. Credit: Anand K Sankaran via Storyful

A "distress" signal hung on one of Yosemite National Park's most iconic sites by staff members was done in protest of recent layoffs by the Trump administration.

The inverted Stars and Stripes hung on the side of El Capitan, a 3,000-foot wall of sheer granite, on Saturday, Feb. 22. 

Anand K Sankaran captured footage, and told media-gathering website Storyful the flag was hung upside-down just before "firefall," a period of time when the small waterfall Horsetail Fall "can glow orange when it's backlit by sunset," the park's website says. 

The symbol of protest was done by park staffers, media outlets report. The practice dates back at least 50 years, according to the Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

WHITE HOUSE WILL NOT RELEASE VISITOR LOGS DURING TRUMP'S SECOND TERM

El Capitan upside down flag

The upside-down flag was placed by Yosemite Park workers on Saturday to protest layoffs by the Trump administration.  (Brittany Colt, www.brittanycolt.com, @brittanycolt)

"We’re bringing attention to what’s happening to the parks, which are every American’s properties," Gavin Carpenter, a Yosemite maintenance mechanic and disabled military veteran who assisted Saturday, told the San Francisco Chronicle. 

"It’s super important we take care of them, and we’re losing people here, and it’s not sustainable if we want to keep the parks open," he continued.

CONSERVATIVES SEE PRO-MAGA YOUTH SHIFT AS VP VANCE VOWS TO 'FIGHT' FOR YOUNGER GENERATION

Upside down flag closeup

A close-up look of the upside-down flag hung in protest at Yosemite National Park in California. (Brittany Colt, www.brittanycolt.com, @brittanycolt)

Last week, the Trump administration fired about 1,000 newly hired National Park Service employees who maintain and clean parks, educate visitors and perform other functions as part of its broad-based effort to downsize government, the Associated Press reported.

Facing outcry, the administration plans to restore at least 50 jobs across the parks. The park service also said in a new memo it will hire more seasonal workers than normal. The park service has about 20,000 employees.

Yosemite National Park upside down flag at Horsetail Fall

The flag was hung at a time when many tourists look at Horsetail Fall for the phenomenon that creates an orange glow.  (Brittany Colt, www.brittanycolt.com, @brittanycolt)

At least a dozen of those who lost their jobs worked at Yosemite.

Neither the White House nor National Park Service responded to Fox News Digital requests for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flying a flag upside down is traditionally a sign of "dire distress," the United States Flag Code states.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 