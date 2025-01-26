'Full court press': Freshman GOP lawmaker reveals blueprint to flip script on green energy mandates

Freshman GOP Rep. Gabe Evans spoke to Fox News Digital about the critical need for new energy policies in the United States and how he plans to push forward to overcome harmful green energy mandates like the ones in his home state of Colorado.

"We know that we need more energy, not less, for our modern lifestyle, and all of the different emerging technologies, for example, United Power, they're actually my local electric co-op that supplies my energy, and United Power is forecasting a double to triple increase in the amount of power that they're going to need over the next 10 to 20 years, driven not only by population growth, but driven also by a lot of the new technologies that we're seeing," Evans told Fox News Digital.

"Everybody knows about electric vehicles and the power that's required there, and so whether that's, you know, the switch to electric vehicles is driven by the free market or whether it's driven by some heavy-handed government mandates, if you plug in something into the power grid, we need more power, and we need to make sure that we have a more robust power grid to deliver that and that all ties back to baseline energy generation," he continued.

Evans explained that "there's also mandates in Colorado around things like electrifying drill rigs for a lot of the oil and gas, which is going to consume massive amounts of energy."

"So we have massive new demands for electricity around AI or computing, and these are things that are of critical national security importance, because if we're not making sure that we're the dominant power in AI and a lot of this advanced computing, a lot of our international competitors are going to move into the first place position in those spaces. And so really, our entire modern way of life revolves around energy and having more energy."

Evans told Fox News Digital that the United States, particularly Colorado’s 8th Congressional District which he represents, makes "some of the cleanest and most environmentally responsible energy anywhere on the planet."

"So being able to advocate for that, all of the above approach to meet the demands that we have for our modern way of life is something that I'm super excited to work on and on," Evans said.

Evans told Fox News Digital that Democrat-led energy policies in Colorado, along with other places, are actually causing a larger carbon footprint from green energy policies.

"Follow the science," Evans said. "So we've talked a lot about electricity. The question that often doesn't come up in the space of electricity is what is the carbon footprint required to produce electricity? And in Colorado right now, the carbon footprint of our electrical grid is actually about 40% higher than the carbon footprint for pure natural gas," Evans explained.

"So if there is a natural gas school bus versus an electric school bus, if there's a natural gas RTD as in our local mass transit system in the Denver metro area, if we have a natural gas RTD bus versus an electric bus, the electric buses are actually contributing 40% more carbon to the atmosphere because of the carbon footprint required to generate and transmit that electricity than just pure natural gas."

Evans told Fox News Digital it is imperative that Republicans work hand in hand with the Republican secretary nominees, who are yet to be confirmed, at the Department of Energy, Department of the Interior, and Environmental Protection Agency.

"Chris Wright is the energy nominee, he's also from Colorado, and so we have a preexisting relationship based on my time in the state legislature where I was the ranking member on our State Energy and Environment Committee," Evans said. "But we really do have to work hand-in-hand together, and I think the American people understand that, which is why the American people gave majorities in the House and the Senate and then obviously the presidency to my party, because they understand that we need to have a full court press to be able to deliver these solutions."

Evans continued, "And it's not just the House or the Senate or the presidency and the administration. We all have to be able to work together. And so being able to continue, you know, specifically in the energy space, the existing relationship that I have with some of these nominees is going to be critically important to achieving that ultimate goal of empowering energy producers, getting the good jobs that come from that industry, protecting our environment by actually producing responsible energy and then ultimately providing the good paying jobs that are so critical to solving the affordability crisis that we have right now."