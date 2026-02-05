Nancy Pelosi swipes at Trump, accusing him of crowning himself as 'king'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi took a jab at President Donald Trump during a speech on Wednesday, saying that he "crowned himself king."

During her remarks at the Washington Press Club Foundation's annual congressional dinner, Pelosi claimed that the nation "is in a crisis of conscience."

She said the country's president "has crowned himself king," the nation's Congress has "abolished itself," and the U.S. Supreme Court "has gone rogue."

NANCY PELOSI FACES SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH OVER BEHAVIOR AT BOB WEIR TRIBUTE EVENT

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Thursday.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since mid-1987.

PELOSI SAYS TRUMP'S ‘MENTAL INCAPACITY’ WAS ON DISPLAY DURING ADDRESS TO NATION

She announced in November that she would not seek re-election.

Trump reacted to that news last year by lambasting the congresswoman.

DON LEMON SAYS NANCY PELOSI TOLD HIM HE'D BE ‘FACE OF THE FIRST AMENDMENT’ AFTER ARREST

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nancy Pelosi, the old and broken political hack who Impeached me twice and lost, is finally calling it ‘quits.’ She illegally made a fortune in the Stock Market, ripped off the American Public, and was a disaster for America. I’m glad to see the stench of Nancy Pelosi go!!!" the president said in a November Truth Social post.