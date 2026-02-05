Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Nancy Pelosi swipes at Trump, accusing him of crowning himself as 'king'

President Donald Trump has previously called Nancy Pelosi an 'old and broken political hack'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Rep Nancy Pelosi claims President Donald Trump 'crowned himself king' Video

Rep Nancy Pelosi claims President Donald Trump 'crowned himself king'

During a speech at the Washington Press Club Foundation's annual congressional dinner, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed that President Donald Trump "has crowned himself king."

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi took a jab at President Donald Trump during a speech on Wednesday, saying that he "crowned himself king."

During her remarks at the Washington Press Club Foundation's annual congressional dinner, Pelosi claimed that the nation "is in a crisis of conscience."

She said the country's president "has crowned himself king," the nation's Congress has "abolished itself," and the U.S. Supreme Court "has gone rogue."

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

The Hon. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker Emerita, U.S. House of Representatives, speaks onstage during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on Sept. 23, 2025, in New York City. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Annual Summit)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Thursday.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since mid-1987.

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters and members of the media at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 1, 2026 in Palm Beach, Fla. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

She announced in November that she would not seek re-election.

Trump reacted to that news last year by lambasting the congresswoman.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rips up a copy of President Donald Trump's speech after 2020 State of the Union

Vice President Mike Pence claps as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to rip a copy of President Donald Trump's speech after he delivered the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Nancy Pelosi, the old and broken political hack who Impeached me twice and lost, is finally calling it ‘quits.’ She illegally made a fortune in the Stock Market, ripped off the American Public, and was a disaster for America. I’m glad to see the stench of Nancy Pelosi go!!!" the president said in a November Truth Social post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

