Nancy Pelosi faces social media backlash over behavior at Bob Weir tribute event

Former House Speaker and self-proclaimed "Deadhead" Nancy Pelosi drew swift online backlash after appearing at a tribute honoring Grateful Dead co-founder Bob Weir, with some social media users accusing her of bizarre behavior.

Thousands gathered Saturday at San Francisco's Civic Center to celebrate the life of Weir, who died earlier this month at age 78. The event drew longtime "Deadheads," musicians and political figures, including Pelosi, according to FOX 2.

Pelosi, 85, delivered a speech about Weir and appeared to sing and sway along on stage as musician John Mayer performed the Grateful Dead classic "Ripple."

During portions of her remarks, Pelosi appeared to stumble over her words while reflecting on Weir’s legacy.

"Bobby Weir was not just a magician, musician – a magician too – he was a force of nature," Pelosi said at one point.

Pelosi also used the moment to deliver a political message, encouraging attendees to vote.

"[Weir] gave me this sign, and I'll show it today, because I said Bobby really loved democracy, he loved our country," she said, before holding up a sign reading "vote." "You know what he wanted everybody to do? Vote!"

Pelosi’s demeanor quickly drew online criticism.

"Is Nancy Pelosi drunk at the Bob Weir Homecoming?" one user wrote on X.

Others criticized her wardrobe choice, noting that she wore a bright magenta suit while nearly everyone else on stage appeared to be dressed in all black.

"Nancy Pelosi wearing a very somber magenta on stage at Bob Weir’s funeral," one user joked on X.

Some users also questioned why Pelosi, who announced in November that she will retire from Congress when her current term ends in 2027, was included in the event in the first place.

"Why is [Nancy] Pelosi speaking at this Bob Weir memorial," one user questioned on X.

"My bingo card today didn't include Nancy Pelosi singing ‘Ripple’ along with John Mayer at the Bobby Weir send off," another user wrote.

The public tribute also featured appearances by folk icon Joan Baez and country singer Wynonna Judd, FOX 2 reported.

Weir died on Jan. 10, a statement from his family on his Instagram page confirmed.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could," the statement said, adding that he succumbed to lung problems.

Nancy Pelosi could not be immediately reached for comment.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.