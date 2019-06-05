Rush Limbaugh: Pelosi frustrated with the ignorance of her own party on impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is growing frustrated with her party’s call to impeach President Trump and is having a hard time dealing with the push back, according to conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

“She is hell-bent on making sure her party doesn’t do this, and that the various committees and that her base understand that this is not a good thing to do. And, apparently, she is getting frustrated beyond her ability to deal with it,” Limbaugh said on his radio show about Pelosi’s battle against impeachment within the Democratic Party.

CALIFORNIA DEM CONVENTION HEATS UP AS CANDIDATES JAB TRUMP, CALL FOR IMPEACHMENT

Pelosi voiced her frustration with impeachment calls Wednesday during her weekly press conference.

“What's important for people to know, first of all, I travel all the time in the country. Do you know that most people think impeachment means you're out of office? Did you ever get that feeling or are you just in the bubble here? They think if you get impeached, you're gone, and that is completely not true,” she said.

Limbaugh reacted to Pelosi’s comments, saying she should have used former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings as an example before bashing the Democratic voters calling for impeachment.

“Her voters don’t even know what it means. That’s how stupid they are. Wrong. It’s how dumbed down they are,” Limbaugh said. “She’s gotten so frustrated over the abject ignorance of the people that support her that she had to explain to them what it means -- and then she had to admit that 50 years ago, she didn’t even know what it meant.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The radio host explained that Pelosi is aware that if the president is not convicted, he is “not guilty” and the Democratic Party will face an exonerated Trump in the 2020 elections.

“I don’t think she really wants to do it. Properly said, I think she really doesn’t want to do it because she can’t get a conviction out of it,” Limbaugh said.