Rush Limbaugh: The 'dangerous' base created by Democrats is lashing out

Democrats have created a "dangerous" base, and now they are struggling to stop those very same supporters from lashing out, according to conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh made the explosive claim during his radio show on Monday, pointing to the tensions among members of the party at the California Democratic Convention over the weekend as proof.

"Everybody thinks that the Trump rally crowds are these brainless maniacs. Folks, it’s exact opposite. It is these people at Democrat conventions and Democrat rallies who are truly, truly dangerous," Limbaugh said.

"They are a powder keg waiting to explode. Do not doubt me on this," Limbaugh added, referencing the current divide among members of the party.

During the event Saturday Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was interrupted by a man wearing a “join the animal rights movement” T-shirt; he jumped up on the stage and snatched the microphone from her as she spoke during MoveOn's Big Ideas Forum.

The forum over the weekend featured a number of headline-grabbing crowd interactions.

Harris then left the stage, and the man was carried off by security officers.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was heckled with calls for impeachment as she spoke Saturday and Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper was booed when he spoke out against socialism.

Limbaugh argued that Democrats created this group of followers who are frustrated that the party has not taken action.

"And the Democrat Party has created this group of people. And they have to keep feeding it ’cause they need their money, they need their votes," the conservative host charged.

"These people want Trump frog-marched... and they’re getting frustrated out there."

"They’re trying to talk around impeachment. 'We’re gonna do it, but maybe but not now. We’re thinking about it.' They don’t want any hesitation whatsoever. They want Trump and they want it now."

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.