Name of Walz's new 3-word PAC draws immediate online mockery

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Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz launched a federal political action committee on Monday and the name of the new venture quickly created a stir on social media among conservatives.

Walz’s PAC, first reported in Politico Playbook, is named the "Small Town PAC." The governor said he wants to "show up in small towns" and "organize in places too many people have given up on, and build power with the folks who call these places home."

"If Democrats want to win in more places, we’ve got to start showing up in more places," Walz wrote in an X post.

Walz was widely mocked by conservatives when he ran for vice president in 2024 for his attempts to make inroads with rural voters — like touting his blue collar roots and hunting hobby.

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"Small towns and townships overwhelmingly voted against you, Tim," Townhall columnist Dustin Grage posted on X . "We think your policies are despicable."

"Small towns across Minnesota loathe @Tim_Walz," Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate and State Rep. Kristin Robbins posted on X .

"He infamously disparaged them as @RocksAndCowsHQ and his left-wing policies are opposed by most!"

Daniel Turner, Executive Director of Power the Future, wrote on X , "Good Lord small town America hates everything you stand for: open borders, trans insanity, defund the police, rampant crime, Somali fraud."

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"If Democrats want to win in small towns again, this is the last person they should listen to. In eight years as Governor, he has shown voters across Greater Minnesota that the DFL no longer represents them," Minnesota state Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, posted on X.

Others on social media, including Grage, dusted off the 2024 campaign trail nickname "Tampon Tim" which conservatives used to mock Walz’s much-maligned support of a bill to put free menstrual products in all school restrooms, including boys' rooms.

"Oh look, Tampon Tim wants to expand the fraud," conservative radio host Gregory Jon posted on X.

Walz didn't miss an opportunity to take a swipe at one-time rival Vice President JD Vance while announcing the new PAC.

"Republicans like JD Vance like to portray their small-town neighbors as petty, resentful, and small-minded. I disagree. I think the problem facing small towns are Republicans like JD Vance," he said.

Vance’s office hit back with: "The problem facing many small towns in Minnesota is that Tim Walz gives their money to fraudulent daycares."

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Fox News Digital did not hear back from Walz’s office when reached for comment.

Walz's new political venture comes roughly four months after mounting pressure over the massive fraud scandal under his watch forced him to drop his bid for re-election as governor.

Small Town PAC's website suggests that after leaving office at the end of the year, Walz will be working with Democrats to "build the future" by "investing in people with fresh ideas, energy, and integrity" to "strengthen the Democratic Party from the ground up."