Muslim journalist warns Senate of antisemitism ‘industry’, calls for DOJ probe of ‘malign foreign influence'

A Muslim journalist warned the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that antisemitism has become an "industry" in the United States, and called for the Justice Department to investigate the "malign foreign influence" behind it.

"Antisemitism is now an industry. It is an industry that is being perpetuated, unfortunately, by organizations that even have nonprofit status in America – 501(c)(3)s, 501(c)(4)s," Asra Nomani, founder of the Pearl Project, told Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. "And these are organizations that are belying their own mission in order to use as a Trojan horse this opposition to Israel to perpetuate this hate. These young students that we have are the targets of that hate."

"October 7th became their moment. And what has happened is that, unfortunately, pulling our punches and not recognizing their danger in our society serves no one," Nomani added. "It absolutely does not serve our interests of an inclusive society. An actual inclusive society means that we do not allow hate of any kind, and the kind that we have right now against our Jewish community is of epidemic proportions."

In her opening statement, Nomani detailed the origin of the Pearl Project, a faculty-student investigative project into the murder of Daniel Pearl. Pearl was Nomani's colleague at The Wall Street Journal when they both reported in Pakistan in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He was kidnapped and killed by Islamic terrorists, who, Nomani asserted, targeted Pearl for being a descendant of Israel.

"Many people will think that he was targeted because he was Jewish, but an FBI agent went and interviewed the kidnapper, and he said, 'I didn't target him just because he's Jewish. I targeted him because he is a son of Israel,'" Nomani told the committee. "I am here to report to you that in the 22 years since then, I have been investigating the network that has perpetuated the hate that was targeted against Danny. We have called them agitators today, and we have called them protesters, but they have names. They are from organizations that are in a network that I have numbered now at 1,500. This is not a grassroots organization."

Nomani held up posters seen at recent anti-Israel protests and at the Democratic National Convention disseminated by American Muslims for Palestine.

She said the person charged with spraying graffiti that read "Hamas is coming" on the Christopher Columbus statue in front of Union Station in Washington, D.C., during protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit last July was "not just an agitator," but "a man who is the Richmond Director of American Muslims for Palestine." She claimed that other anti-Israel demonstrators were affiliated with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

"The hate that killed Danny Pearl on the streets of Karachi is now in our streets. It's on our campuses. It's a frightening network of the far left and the Islamist groups," she said. "Nobody in this room can support their ideals. Their ideals are against individual liberties and free enterprise. They want to destroy the United States of America. They want to destroy Israel. And our young Jewish students on campuses, our younger Danny's, are in their crosshairs."

Nomani continued: "We must recognize this existential threat. It is a vast network. We must investigate them. We must have them register with the Foreign Agent Registration Act when they are doing the work of these malign foreign actors that want to destroy America. And we must support Muslim reform movement leaders who want to stand up with our Jewish brothers and sisters."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, later questioned another witness about the funding of antisemitism in the United States.

"Is it clear that there is significant money funding these attacks on Jewish students and attacks on America?" Cruz asked Dr. Alyza Lewin, president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights.

"It is clear that there is coordination and there must be some common funding," Lewin responded.

Lewin said she was not aware of any investigations under the Biden Justice Department to follow the money behind antisemitic activities, and neither was she aware of anyone being indicted over the flow of funding. Cruz again asked whether Lewin was aware of any university or institution having Title VI federal funds cut off because they "tolerated, welcomed" or "had their own officials cheering on" antisemitism, and the witness said she was not.

As for the free speech argument, Cruz also suggested that universities would bring swift punishment against people who dared to dress as Ku Klux Klan members on campuses.

"They should expel them. If they're foreign students, they should be deported. And, mark my words, if you are horrified at the antisemitism, you will see the Trump Department of Justice follow the money, prosecute the people who are paying for this, prosecute those engaged in violence, and cut off the money from universities that are tolerating and celebrating this," Cruz said. "That is the rule of law. And ask yourself, 'Why did the Biden Justice Department do absolutely nothing about this horror that is unfolding?'"